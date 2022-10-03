Danielle Ruhl to Ex-Husband Nick Thompson: Stop Talking Sh-t About Me!

Well, it may have been entertaining to watch, but by just about any other metric, Love Is Blind Season 2 was a bust.

Two couples got married in the finale, but both called it quits just a few months later.

First, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones ended their marriage.

Shortly thereafter, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson called it quits.

Danielle and Nick during their time on Love Is Blind. (Photo via Netflix)

If you watched LIB Season 2, then we probably don’t need to tell you that the latter split didn’t come as much of a shock.

In fact, the most surprising thing about Nick and Danielle was the fact that they decided to get married in the first place!

It seemed that in their brief relationship, these two never had a single day without a blow-out fight, and Danielle was usually the instigator.

Nick and Danielle in happier times. (Photo via Netflix)

Now, in a development that’s sad but not surprising, it appears that Nick and Danielle’s divorce has become as messy as their marriage.

The latest round of trouble began when Nick celebrated the start of Spooky Season by posting a poll in which he asked his followers which LIB S2 star would survive the longest if the group was stalked by a serial killer, a la Scream.

Danielle was not a fan of the poll, and she reposted it on her own Story, later explaining that she did so in order to throw shade at Nick.

Danielle Ruhl is not happy with ex-husband Nick Thompson. And she recently made her feelings known on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“The only reason I reposted that [on my Story] is because I was told by one of our mutual friends that Nick was planning on doing an Instagram Live to talk s—t about me and all the other girls, like Natalie [Lee] and Iyanna [McNeely],” she complained during a video in her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“And like, do you want me to do the same thing? Like, I don’t want this to be some sort of bloodbath. Goddamn!”

Danielle added that she was surprised by Nick’s latest post, as “he used to talk about how he doesn’t want the girls to hate him”

Danielle Ruhl is one of the stars of Love Is Blind Season 2. And it seems she is NOT happy with the way she was portrayed on the show! (Photo via Netflix)

“That came as a shock to me when I was told it,” she added.

“Granted, I was also told that he was drunk when he decided to do that, and we all make drunk mistakes.”

We joke about how Nick and Danielle’s split didn’t come as a surprise, but actually, the couple seemed to be on solid ground as recently as July, when they celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“We flip-flopped a lot. Like, we flip-flopped a lot before everything had happened and it was, like, five seconds before we walked down the aisle that we decided we were gonna say yes,” Ruhl exclusively told Us Weekly in July.

Danielle and Nick hit it off on Love Is Blind. But their marriage wasn’t long for this world. (Photo via Netflix)

“So the day was stressful in and of itself, but it’s like the second — we both said — ‘This is it,’” she recalled.

“Like the second, we said ‘Yes,’ it felt like this entire cloud was taken away from us because of, like, all of the pressure that we put on ourselves to figure out whether we wanted to say I do or I don’t. And then it just like, I don’t know. It was, like, a magical feeling.”

Unfortunately, Danielle was singing a very different tune just a few weeks later.

Nick and Danielle’s relationship was brief, but very, very intense. (Photo via Netflix)

“It’s funny when people are like, ‘How are you so happy?’” Danielle said on her Instagram Story last month.

“Would you rather have me post an Instagram Live of me crying for eight hours straight, because I can do that if you want [me] to! That’s my reality.”

We hope that Nick and Danielle are both receiving the support that they need during this difficult time in their lives.