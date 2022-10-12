Alex Jones Must Pay $965 MILLION to Sandy Hook Families, Jury Rules

Alex Jones f–ked around. Now, Alex Jones is finding out.

For many years, Alex Jones and his Infowars platform spun vile, false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre.

This has meant a decade of heartbreak and harassment as his followers tormented already grieving families.

Now, a Connecticut jury has awarded catastrophic financial damages to Jones’ victims, to the tune of nearly $1 billion.

In Connecticut, a civil jury has ruled that Alex Jones and his company Infowars must pay $965 million.

This is not a massive fine to be paid to the government or one individual.

Rather, the money will go to various victims who suffered years of harassment. According to the court, Jones was the culprit.

This case involved the families of several children who died in the Sandy Hook massacre.

Additionally, an FBI agent who responded to the scene of the attack also became a target for Jones and his audience.

Jones, the court ruled, had defamed them on air.

This colossal judgment by the jury represents damages for defamation, slander, and emotional distress.

As we noted, this is not towards one individual.

There were 15 plaintiffs in this particular case. And, of course, there were other victims who sued in other states.

Alex Jones responds here to a question from Megyn Kelly during their NBC interview.

In August, a jury in Jones’ native Texas ordered him to pay a combined total of $49.3 million to Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin.

They of course are the parents of Jesse, one of the victims of the massacre.

No parent should have to lose their child like this. And no parent should have to endure a decade of harassment and defamation thereafter.

Jones’ defenders have insisted that he has every right to state his opinions, on the grounds that they are free speech.

Certainly, millions of Americans — thousands of whom have platforms, such as professionally or on social media — state their minds every day.

But someone who spends years pushing provable and defamatory lies in ways that make shattered lives even worse … well, we’re no longer just talking about speech, are we?

Photo via NBC

Jones called the Sandy Hook massacre, in which almost all of the victims were elementary school children, a “total hoax.”

He has claimed to no longer believe this, but even this month, Jones claimed that sandy Hook was “synthetic.”

As is his nature, Jones also alleged that this trial is “rigged.” Of course.

Despite clear blundering by Jones’ attorney and his own lies on the witness stand, Jones did not give the plaintiffs an easy time.

Surviving families had to take to the witness stand, one after the other, to describe how their lives fell apart under a deluge of harassment. Grieving is hard enough without a cruel mob — or their ringleader, Alex Jones.

One harasser confronted a parent in public with claims that her child never existed. Another family shared that their daughter saw a letter in which a harasser gleefully described desecrating her deceased brother’s grave.

Ultimately, no amount of damages — even if Jones and Infowars really do pay it all — can undo the damage.

We don’t just mean the shooting. Misinformation gets a hold of people, and that was true long before COVID conspiracy theorists.

There are adult Americans — voters, even — who sincerely believe that a sinister cabal stages mass shootings with crisis actors in order to advance gun reform. No amount of evidence or common sense will change that. Jones and Infowars played a massive role in this.