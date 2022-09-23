Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin: BACK TOGETHER One Month After Filing For Divorce!

It’s a comeback story worthy of everyone’s favorite Philadelphia-based pugilist!

Just weeks after Jennfier Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, the couple has reportedly decided to give their marriage another chance.

We guess you could say things got rocky for a bit, but Jen eventually decided that Sly’s not expendable.

Okay, we promise that’s the last of the crappy movie puns. For now …

Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin prior to their split. (Photo via Getty Images)

The reconciliation was first reported by Page Six, who received the news directly from a spokesperson for the happy couple.

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” said the rep for Stallone and Jennifer.

“They are both extremely happy.”

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone at the Cannes Film Festival (Photo via Getty Images)

Jen and Sylvester have been married for 25 years, and they share three daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Such rapid reconciliations always come as a surprise, but the news was especially unexpected in this case, as insiders indicated that the split was especially acrimonious.

In fact, Stallone headed straight to a tattoo artist, so that he could have a portrait of Jen inked-over with a tribute to his dog!

Sylvester Stallone recently covered up a tattoo of his estranged wife. (Photo via Facebook)

And that’s not the only way in which the pooch played a part in all of this.

Sources close to the couple say that Jen frequently became upset about Sylvester’s ultra-close relationship with his favorite canine.

The screen icon reportedly refused to discipline the dog when he destroyed valuable items in the home — something that apparently happened quite frequently.

Sylvester Stallone and estranged wife Jennifer Flavin are officially back together! The couple separated after fighting over Sly’s dog. (Photo via Instagram)

According to Page Six, Flavin also wasn’t happy with Stallone’s choice of breed.

Sly wanted a Rottweiler “for protection,” but Jen “wasn’t on board” with the decision, fearing that the dog would injure a member of the family instead of an intruder.

Insiders said the couple had “an extremely heated argument that brought up other issues” in their marriage.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin at the premiere of Creed II.(Photo via Getty Images)

In a joint statement, the couple clarified that the dog was just one of several issues that led them to call it quits.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” the Stallones said, before admitting that they did disagree on “how to care for the dog” given that they often travel and live in two homes.

So how did Jen and Sly manage to sort out their dog-related differences?

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend a film premiere. (Photo via Getty Images)

We may never know for sure.

But hopefully, man, woman and pooch are all co-existing peacefully these days!

We’d like to congratulate all three parties on working together to sort things out!