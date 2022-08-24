Sylvester Stallone: Wife Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Surprising news out of Hollywood today, as multiple outlets have confirmed that Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage.

We guess their time together was more than a little … rocky.

In fact, you could say that in Jennifer’s eyes, Sly is downright … expendable.

Okay, terrible movie puns aside, this is obviously a very sad situation.

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone at the Cannes Film Festival (Photo via Getty Images)

It might be a while before we learn more about Jennifer’s reasons for calling it quits, but according to court documents obtained by Page Six, the marriage is “irretrievably broke.”

Flavin is not alleging any specific wrongdoing with regard to abuse or infidelity.

But she’s accused Stallone of “engag[ing] in the intentional dissipation, deplete and/or waste of marital assets,” which has negatively affected the “marital estate.”

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend a film premiere. (Photo via Getty Images)

She’s asking to be “compensated and made whole” by receiving a share of the marital estate that’s larger than Stallone’s.

That might sound harsh, but we’re sure that after 50 years of consistently cranking out blockbusters, Stallone will be just fine financially.

The screen legend addressed Flavin’s filing with a brief statement this morning.

Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin in happier days. (Photo via Getty Images)

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” he told Page Six.

The split didn’t come as a total shock, as it was recently revealed on Facebook that Stallone had covered up a tattoo of Flavin’s face that previously adorned his shoulder.

His choice of cover model was the dog Butkus that served as Rocky Balboa’s companion in the film franchise that made Sly a household name.

Sylvester Stallone recently covered uo a tattoo of his estranged wife. (Photo via Facebook)

So yeah, it’s not hard to see why fans are convinced that the split was less than amicable.

The photo taken during the cover-up process was posted by tattoo artist Zach Perez.

“Greatest day in my tattoo career!! Thank you for trusting me with your tattoo today @officialslystallone,” he captioned the pic.

Stallone is enduring some rocky times. (Photo via Getty)

When fans flooded the comments with questions about how Flavin feels about the cover-up, Perez rather quickly deleted the post.

We guess there’s no such thing as tattoo artist-client privilege!

Anyway, the Stallone-Flavin divorce has the potential to be one of the most expensive in Hollywood history, but you might be disappointed if you’re hoping for a courtroom soap opera, Depp-Heard style.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin at the premiere of Creed II.(Photo via Getty Images)

Stallone is 76 years old, and he and Flavin share three adult children, including the model and actress Sistine Stallone.

This is Sylvester’s third divorce, and the first two did not result in any airing of dirty laundry.

It might not be one of the achievements he’s most proud of, but Sly is a seasoned veteran when it comes to navigating messy, high-profile breakups.

We’ll have further updates on this story when more information becomes available.