Bar Smith: Ashley Jones’ Husband Locked Up on $100,000 Bail For DUI, Weapons Charges

There’s more bad news for Bar Smith this week.

We’ve known for a while that the Teen Mom star and husband of Ashley Jones was in some sort of trouble with the law.

And now it seems that the situation is more serious than we previously thought.

Bar was arrested in Nevada on August 22, and he was initially held without bail.

Ashley Jones and Bariki Smith are pictured here with their daughter. Cute family. (Photo via Instagram)

He was charged with being a fugitive from another state, which is a serious crime, but it could have been the result of a simple misunderstanding.

Bar and Ashley had recently moved from California to Nevada, and many assumed that Smith relocated to a new state without realizing he had a warrant.

But if that were the case, and the charges against Bar were minor, then he would probably be a free man by now.

Bar Smith is in serious trouble with the law. (Photo via Instagram)

Instead, he’s been extradited back to California, where he’s now being held on $100,000 bail.

Yes, according to a new report from Starcasm, the charges against Bar were anything but minor.

Smith’s warrants stem from previous arrests for DUI and willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner.

Bar Smith has traded in his stylish gear for a county orange jumpsuit. (Photo via Instagram)

Smith, whose real name is Bariki Lockettsmith was taken into custody in March of 2021 for shooting a gun within the city limits of Merced, California, which is a felony.

Bar was not involved in any violence, and it seems his crime was a result of stupidity, rather than conflict.

Ashley had just graduated from community college the day before, and it seems that Bar may have fired off a couple of rounds in celebration of her achievement.

Bar and Ashley have been through an awful lot together. (Photo via Instagram)

Interestingly, the family relocated to Henderson, Nevada so that Ashley could attend nursing school.

So we guess Bar has a long history of overshadowing Ashley’s academic progress with his legal troubles.

On Instagram, Bar’s mother, Shen, explained that her son has been imprisoned over a simple lack of communication regarding warrants and court dates.

Bar Smith is in jail and could remain there for quite some time. (Photo via Instagram)

“So for the record my son had warrant he didn’t know he had. His lawyer did not call him,” Shen wrote in a post.

“He paid attorney to do a job,” she continued in the comments.

“So if he did not tell him what he needed to tell him, whose fault is that?”

Shen went on to allege that it was Teen Mom producers who leaked the news of Bar’s legal issues to the media.

Bar Smith is currently behind bars in California. (Photo via Instagram)

“Producers hella funny,” Shen remarked. “They dropped it quick soon as they were told!”

Bar’s mom later claimed that “producers leaked it because we all knew before them and we stayed silent.”

Regardless of how word of the arrest got out, it sounds like Bar is in some serious trouble.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.