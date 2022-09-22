Prince William and Harry Are Just So Awkward Despite Coming Together to Mourn Queen

If reports are to be believed, all is not well between Prince William and Prince Harry. Even now.

Following the death of their grandmother, the brothers and their respective wives made a public appearance.

It was, by all accounts, awkward for everyone involved.

The family came together to mourn their matriarch. But it was not a magic fix-all for past rifts.

Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle.(Photo via Getty Images)

Given all of the negative “hype” about Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate, their show of solidarity surprised many.

The public saw the four of them take a somber walk outside of Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

There, they admired tributes and offerings to the late monarch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

An inside source spoke to People this week about what the two dukes and two duchesses were feeling at the time.

“It was awkward,” the insider reported.

“Both couples found it hard,” the source detailed.

Prince Harry reportedly hoped that his relationship with Prince William would improve once he moved to America. But a new deal that Harry and Meghan have reached with Netflix seems to have made the situation worse.

“They were in a stoic spirit,” the insider characterized.

The source added that they had embraced a focus “of just getting through it.”

In the case of all four of them, the insider explained, they wanted to do this “for the Queen.”

On Thursday, September 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the UK. (Getty Images)

The four of them stepped out on Saturday, September 10.

This was two days after the late queen passed away in Balmoral Castle.

It was not much of a spectacle, nor was it meant to be. It was a display of solidarity and mourning.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. But they might be back in the UK very soon. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The official word from Kensington Palace at the time was that William extended the invitation.

However, another report alleged that security had not been expecting both couples.

But an inside source said that the outing “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s funeral on Monday. And many believe they were publicly disrespected by the royal family. (Photo via Getty Images)

This same insider went on: “It’s such an extraordinary historical moment.”

“And also,” the source noted, “a deeply personal one for the family.”

The insider said that it was such “that you’d hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [King Charles III] especially.”

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

“And perhaps,” the insider suggested, “some of those wounds can be healed in the process.”

Charles is considerably less popular than his late mother. This has been the case for decades.

But many families come together to grieve. Even for royals, not everything is about image. Most things are, however.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As always, we remain leery of reports that characterize how famous people privately feel. Even from reputable publications.

Still, you can tell that this is from a mainstream American magazine and not from a British tabloid.

It’s refreshing to see a report focus upon the brothers without portraying Duchess Meghan as an antagonist.