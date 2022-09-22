Johnny Depp: Dating MARRIED Lawyer Following Amber Heard Trial?!

It’s been almost four months since the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial mercifully came to a close.

But it seems that we’re still not done talking about the most bonkers celebrity court case since O.J. Simpson got away with was acquitted of double murder.

As you may recall, throughout the trial, there were rumors that Depp was dating Camille Vasquez, the attorney who memorably cross-examined Heard on his behalf.

This turned out not to be the case (more on that later), but it seems that Depp was hooking up with a different lawyer during his battle with Heard.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Depp is dating a British attorney named Joelle Rich.

Rich was reportedly on hand throughout Depp’s high-profile trial — but not in a professional capacity.

The London-based lawyer made the trip to Virginia just to offer emotional support to Depp.

The photo above shows Rich celebrating with Depp’s legal team after the verdict was announced.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there,” a source told the magazine, adding that Depp and Rich would “discreetly” meet up in hotels during the trial.

Now, Rich didn’t represent Depp in his US libel case, but she did work for him when the actor sued UK tabloid The Sun back in 2020.

Depp lost that case, but apparently he hit it off with Rich, and the two of them started dating after the trial came to an end.

So yeah, Depp and Rich have been dating for upwards of two years.

We’re not sure how they managed to keep their relationship a secret for so long, but those who know the couple best say that

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” a source close to the situation tells Us.

“It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

As for the rumors that Depp was hooking up with Vasquez — we’re not sure how those got started, but it’s possible that someone in the media received some inaccurate info involving Johnny and a female attorney.

Whatever the case Vasquez was quick to shoot those rumors down in a recent interview.

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close,” she recently told People magazine.

“But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny,” she continued.

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate, and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Depp’s reputation sustained some serious damage as a result of the shocking revelations made during the Heard trial.

But it seems that the former heartthrob is still a hit with at least one female fan.