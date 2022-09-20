Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Return to the US; William Still "Furious" And Awaiting Apology: Source

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in a ceremony befitting one of the most exceptional individuals of the past 100 years.

Numerous foreign dignitaries were in attendance, of course, and it’s estimated that billions of people watched on television worldwide.

Of course, the guests of honor were the family and close friends who knew the Queen best.

And for several members of the Windsor clan, the event capped off a 10-day period of mourning during which they helped guide the UK through an enormously difficult period of transition.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Even though they’re no longer “working” royals, Harry and Meghan met with the mourners who assembled outside of Windsor Castle, and they adhered to royal protocol throughout the week’s memorial services.

It seems that it was all for naught, however, as numerous media outlets have speculated that in the wake of the Queen’s passing, Meghan is more hated in the UK than ever before.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have spent a good deal of time together in the past week. And some say the signs of strain are obvious.(Photo via Getty Images)

And it seems that the Sussexes aren’t faring much better with Harry’s family.

In fact, according to a new report from UK news paper The Telegraph, Prince William is “still seething over the way he and Kate have been treated.”

“William and Kate are unable to move on until Harry and Meghan at least ‘acknowledge’ the hurt they have caused – let alone apologise for it,” reads an article published by the outlet on Monday.

“They feel that Oprah crossed a line and that someone should acknowledge the motives behind it and the pain it caused,” says one source close to the family.

“They feel they’ve had to be steely to send a message that you cannot just say this hugely upsetting stuff without there being consequences.”

The Sussexes and Cambridges have been at odds ever since Meghan and Harry’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey scandalized the entire royal family.

Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle.(Photo via Getty Images)

There were hopes that the two warring factions would come together and bury the hatchet following the death of their beloved matriarch, but with the Harry and Meghan reportedly returning to California on Monday, that seems unlikely to happen.

Fortunately, it’s not all bad news.

There have been reports that King Charles would strip Harry and Meghan’s children of their titles in order to send the message that he’s even bigger stickler for the rules than his mother was.

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now formally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

Insiders now say that that’s unlikely to happen.

“It’s simply not the King’s style to do anything that would alienate either of his children,” says The Telegraph‘s source.

“He loves them both deeply and has been devastated by everything that has happened.”

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In fact, it seems that Charles offered to allow Harry to wear his Blues and Royals uniform to the Queen’s funeral as part of his effort “bring Harry back in” as a member of the royal family.

It may have been a small gesture, but if that’s an indication of how Charles plans to approach his family’s never-ending feud, he could be the monarch to finally bring this clan back together.