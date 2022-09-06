Meri Brown Teases Sister Wives Season 17, Says There's "Much More to the Story"

Think you know everything there is to know about Kody Brown and his famous spouses?

At least one of those spouses now has a pertinent message to send:

Think again.

Ahead of this Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Meri Brown has posted the following photo on Instagram, while including with it a caption that reads:

Meri Brown posted this photo to social media ahead of the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere. It left fans with many questions.

“There’s so much more to the story….#Ready.”

As you might expect, such a short sentence has left many followers with a long list of questions.

Is Meri referring to herself here? Is there any chance she’s talking about some new chapter in her own personal story and that she plans to, finally, walk away from her unhealthy marriage?

Or is she simply promoting new episodes of the aforementioned reality show, which is expected to focus this fall on Christine Brown being the family member who decided to walk away late last year?

Meri Brown posted this selfie on Instagram in March 2022, basically letting followers know that she’s happy these days.

“Pleeeaaassseeee tell us you left Kody!!!!” one commenter wrote about the enticing prospect that Meri may have at last made such a move.

We can’t imagine she’s done so.

But we do understand where such an idea comes from.

For as long as we can remember, Meri has been using her social media account to emphasize that she doesn’t need a husband and is very happy on her own.

This is a great attitude to have and everything, except: Meri still has a husband.

Observers remain baffled over why she hasn’t chosen to follow Christine’s lead and start anew.

“Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing. I guess I just have hope for more than that…” she said on Season 16, adding at the time:

“Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship.

“There are days when I get very, very discouraged.”

Meri Brown looks very displeased in this photo. Probably because she’s married to Kody.

On February’s tell-all special, the mother of one elaborated, however, stating for the record exactly why she hasn’t chosen to separate from Kody.

“I know that my goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there’s value to that,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner explained.

“There is value to this family that we have created.”

Meri Brown stares into the camera, a seemingly all-knowing smirk across her lips.

Looking ahead to Season 17, a recently-released trailer gives fans a look at how Meri responded awhile back when Christine announced she was moving back to Utah.

“I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife,” a tearful Meri says about Christine’s decision to leave in this season 17 trailer.

“I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years.”

The new season of Sister Wives will kick off on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.