Lindsie Chrisley Confirms New Romance in Wake of Divorce: God is So Good!

Lindsie Chrisley has officially moved on.

The podcast host took to Instagram on Tuesday in order to reveal that she’s found a new boyfriend… just about a year after she filed for divorce.

“I prayed for you,” wrote Chrisley to open a lengthy caption that accompanied the photos immediately below.

Lindsie went on to acknowledge the journey hasn’t been “perfect” thus far, noting that both her and her boyfriend have children from previous relationships.

Lindsie Chrisley has a new man in her life! He’s planting a kiss on her cheek in this sweet photo.

“He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet,” Chrisley continued.

“It has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship.

“I’ve learned that I’m truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what’s perfect anyway?”

The former reality star also addressed her faith and the alleged divine timing of this connection, emphasizing in her post:

“I can’t wait to see how we grow together in all aspects as this relationship has opened my eyes to so many things in life.

“For the first time in a long time, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Over the past several years, it’s actually been Lindsie’s relationship with her infamous dad that has made the most headlines.

Back in 2019, Lindsie accused Todd Chrisley of threatening to release a sex tape she made with a man outside of her marriage… unless Lindsie helped her father fight back against charges of fraud and tax evasion.

(Todd and his wife were convicted of these charges in July and now face decades in prison.)

Early last month, however, Chrisley announced that she had reconciled with Todd, citing his support of her in the wake of her failed marriage as the major reason why.

Via Instagram, she said this summer that Todd wrote a heartfelt message to his daughter last year, saying at the time:

“I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now, I see it. I’m working things out for the good for you.

“My child, there is nothing that you can do or have done that would make me love you less.”

Lindsie, meanwhile, split from Will Campbell just about 14 months ago.

Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell are no longer married. They aren’t getting along well these days, either.

“While one door closes, another opens,” she wrote back then.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage.

“We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together.”

Lindsie and Will share son Jackson Campbell, who was born in 2012.