Lisa Rinna Describes Aspen Tantrum: Kathy Hilton is the Devil!!

For months now, we have heard about a nasty conflict involving Kathy Hilton.

Reports discussed it. Cast members hinted at it. Some of Kathy’s ire spilled over onto social media.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we heard directly from Lisa Rinna.

After Kathy’s tantrum in Aspen, Lisa compared her to “the devil” and suggested that she felt traumatized.

It all began with a 1920s vibe birthday party for Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“I’m happy to be here for Crystal,” Lisa told the camera. “But it’s hard to get past what I had just been through with Kathy.”

Lisa went on: “I am very, very in shock still. And I am putting on a brave face because I feel PTSD.”

PTSD — just like the related misuse of “triggered” that we too often see these days — should not be hyperbolic.

One can easily have a bad experience without it being traumatic.

But what exactly happened? Many members of the cast had their own takes, but painted a similar portrait.

Sutton Stracke described the group’s party at Aspen’s members-only Caribou Club.

There, she recalled, Kathy had tried to form a conga line.

According to her, the attempt and failure to get this going resulted in Kathy feeling disappointed and then becoming downright irate.

Kyle Richards also spoke about her older sister’s behavior.

She said that Kathy had approached her and told her that they had to leave that instant.

Kyle felt totally blindsided at the time. She did not understand Kathy’s rage. What had happened?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards dials up her aggression at the Season 10 Reunion special.

Now, Kyle was enjoying herself and was not ready to leave.

Apparently, her refusal to up and leave the club led to Kathy growing further incensed.

Lisa Rinna then stepped in, offering to ride with Kathy back to Kyle’s ski cabin.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 trailer shows Lisa Rinna stare at her phone, unconvinced.

“We get in the sprinter van,” Lisa narrated to the camera, “and Kathy just starts screaming about everything.”

Rinna continued: “And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo.'”

According to Lisa, Kathy then vowed: “‘I will take down this show singlehandedly.'”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is surprised by her daughter’s list of desired accommodations.

“‘I will f–king ruin you all,'” Lisa recalled hearing Kathy say.

To the camera, she then remarked: “What in the holy f–king hell?”

That, she shared, was not the end. “We get back to Kyle’s house and it’s just the two of us and it gets worse.”

According to Lisa, Kathy then went on to speak ill of Kyle — her own sister.

In the past, the two have gone extended periods of time without speaking.

It was only in recent years, and after a lot of hard work, that they rebuilt their relationship.

The tantrum then allegedly took a physical turn, one that stunned Lisa to her core.

“She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground,” she then recalled.

Lisa narrated: she’s jumping up and down, breaking her glasses.”

Kathy Hilton strikes a pose here on the red carpet of an event in Beverly Hills.

“She’s pounding the walls and she’s screaming [that] she made Kyle, Kathy’s responsible for Kyle,” Lisa described.

Worse, she added: “And she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

After all of that, Kathy then ended up showing up to Crystal’s party — which left Lisa feeling “surprised” to say the least.

“I didn’t think she’d show up and she is decked out to the nines like nothing ever happened,” Lisa remarked.

“It’s so f–king weird,” she then characterized to the confessional camera.

Lisa added: “It is excruciatingly difficult to watch Kathy sit and pretend like nothing happened.”

“I’m still really upset after what happened in Aspen. I can’t sit here any longer,” Lisa said.

She went on: “I am really trying, but I feel like I have seen the devil. And her name is Kathy Hilton.”

Lisa and Kathy have known each other for 30 years. This was, she described, a total shock.