Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Had Been ENGAGED For 9 Months When He Impregnated Maralee Nichols!

The Tristan Thompson-Maralee Nichols paternity case was settled way back in December of 2021.

But somehow, we keep learning new details that make Tristan look like even more of a jackass.

It seems that before Nichols filed her suit against Thompson, he and Khloe were planning to get married.

In fact, Khloe and Tristan had been engaged for nine months ahead of the lawsuit, meaning that Khloe was wearing Tristan’s ring while he was impregnating a personal trainer at his birthday party.

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo. (Photo via E!)

Making matters worse is the fact that Khloe rejected Tristan’s proposal in December of 2019.

He persisted, proposed again, and the two of them secretly got engaged in February of 2021.

But the NBA star just couldn’t keep it in his mesh shorts, and he had sex with Maralee just a few weeks after Khloe accepted his proposal.

Tristan and Khloe in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

All of this information comes to us courtesy of a new report from E! News.

And while the Kardshians may have taken their reality franchise to Hulu, E! remains one of the most reliable sources on all things Kard clan.

After Nichols’ son Theo was proven to be Tristan’s, Thompson finally came clean and penned a public apology to Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote on social media pages.

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

After the birth of Tristan’s third kid, the world learned that he and Khloe were expecting another child via surrogate.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter True. (Photo via Getty)

The child was conceived before Khloe received word of Tristan’s latest cheating scandal, and multiple sources have confirmed that the two parties are nothing more than civil co-parents these days.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” one insider told E! News.

Recent episodes of The Kardashians have shown Khloe dealing with the fallout from Tristan’s latest cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a daughter named True. As you can see here, she’s very cute.

“We were in the best place we were,” she said of Tristan during a recent episode.

“So when we’re in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don’t even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship.”

The Nichols lawsuit marks the third time that Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe (that we know of).

For obvious reasons, Khloe’s friends and family are hoping that she’s now done with Tristan for good, and thankfully, that appears to be the case.

It was recently rumored that Khloe was dating Italian actor Michele Morrone, but it now appears that the two were merely friends.

We hope that whatever path she chooses going forward, it will lead Khloe far away from giving Tristan another chance.