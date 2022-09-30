Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon McInnis: It’s SO Over for Love in Paradise Couple!

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers saw Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon McInnis’ obvious commitment issues for themselves.

Lust is not enough. But perhaps their shared child, little Odin, would be enough to turn this vacation bang into a marriage.

Evidently not.

Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon McInnis met in Jamaica a couple of years ago.

She was on vacation with her sister. She and Sherlon could not resist each other.

Aryanna’s return to the United States included a keepsake from her vacation: she was pregnant.

In January of 2021, Aryanna gave birth to baby Odin.

During Season 2, we all saw as Aryanna brought Odin to meet Sherlon for the first time.

It was not all good, however. Sherlon had not gotten a good start as a parent; he was both a financial and emotional deadbeat.

Sherlon’s priority seemed to be, well, Sherlon. He loved his life of freedom and singledom.

Part of the goal of this trip to Jamaica was finding out if she and Sherlon still had a spark between them.

As it turned out, they very much did.

But getting any hint of a real commitment out of Sherlon turned out to be an uphill battle at best.

He talked a big game (well, a medium-sized one) about doing things right for Odin. Mostly, that just meant hurting Aryanna’s feelings while not doing anything for their son.

Viewers hoped that, after Season 2, things would change. Unfortunately, the latest update indicates otherwise.

Sherlon posted this toxic clownery to Instagram.

While it’s clear that he didn’t write it, it’s full of red flags and outright misogyny.

(Pro-tip: don’t refer to a human being as “female.” Best case scenario, you’re a cop, and it only gets worse from there)

Aryanna posted a now-deleted Instagram comment (but the internet is forever, folks).

“He has done absolutely nothing for our son,” she accused. “He’s given no money, has bought him nothing.”

Aryanna warned: “don’t let him fool you. I could care less about having a relationship with this man, because he is the definition of dead beat.”

“He NEVER even calls to see his son,” Aryanna wrote. “I would never want to be with him.”

She added: “He thinks I should send him pictures and videos when he never sends anything or calls.”

Wow! It will be interesting to see if Aryanna sticks to that over time, or if they will reconcile.

Sometimes, deadbeat dads — especially those who are public figures — have an agenda when they request photos or videos.

It’s not always about sentiment. It can be about clout.

Many of us have seen these men post photos of children they haven’t seen in months, pretending that they took the pics.

Maybe that’s not what’s happening here.

Sherlon might genuinely want photos and videos for himself. Hell, maybe Aryanna’s comment, which she wrote in anger, was not entirely accurate. We don’t know.

What we do know is that this is a sad mess for all three of the people involved. Sherlon is going on dates, but finding a new gal won’t fix things.