Jon Gosselin: I Just Hope Our Kids Know Kate is a Thief!

Recently, Jon Gosselin accused Kate of stealing six figures from their children.

When he gained custody of Hannah and Collin, he saw their withdrawal histories.

Kate admitted to taking the money … but turned around and called Jon a deadbeat.

Unfortunately, it looks like Jon’s hands are tied when it comes to recovering his kids’ funds. He’s hoping that going public can help.

Several years ago, Kate Gosselin withdrew a six-figure sum from the trust fund accounts of the Gosselin children.

In 2019 court documents, she claimed that she had simply “burrowed” the money.

The purpose of the money was to support herself and her children, she said.

Notably, borrowing implies an intention to pay it back. One might even say an obligation to do so.

However, Jon accuses Kate of never paying back the funds that she had “liberated.”

It is also worth noting that Kate purchased a new, $750,000 home the same year as she made this withdrawal.

Jon Gosselin shared that he has not spoken to his eldest daughters, the twins, in about eight years.

Jon noted that he felt horrified by more than just the withdrawal.

He expressed his dismay, because this kind of withdrawal should have certain paperwork and permissions.

If such documentation exists, he reported, he has not seen it.

Jon Gosselin appeared on an episode of Dr. Oz in early 2021 to talk about his experience with COVID-19.

However, Kate’s attorney hit back.

He almost hilariously claimed that Kate’s “integrity is impeccable.”

Whatever she’s paying this guy, whether it’s her money or it’s pilfered from her children, it can’t be enough.

We’re up close and really way too personal here with Jon Gosselin on Instagram.

Kate’s attorney then cast aspersions upon Jon’s integrity.

He accused Jon of owing “$132,875 in child support, not counting interest.”

We do not know if that figure is accurate.

But … we do have to ask what exactly it has to do with Jon’s claims.

It is entirely possible for two people to owe money to their children in some form.

Also, most people would probably agree that unpaid money owed is undesirable, but that direct theft is worse. Right?

Kate Gosselin is sitting down here and talking to ABC about her family as part of an interview with the network.

Of course, we cannot verify either claim.

Meanwhile, a report says that Jon cannot actually do anything about any alleged theft.

Why? Because all of the Gosselin children are now legal adults. He cannot act on behalf of their finances.

Jon Gosselin appears here opposite Dr. Oz during a guest spot in March 2021.

Collin and Hannah are reportedly aware of the financial situation.

It sounds like Jon’s goal is to more or less expose his ex-wife, particularly in the eyes of the Kate-aligned children.

Right now, he cannot speak to some of them directly, but he hopes that going public will at least make them aware.

Kate Gosselin shared this photo of several of her children, though she famously has 8 in total. The sextuplets will turn 14 on May 10.

Public pressure and shame are unlikely to sway Kate any more than concepts like “basic decency” or “right and wrong” have ever influenced her.

She is who she is, and it has never been entirely clear that she sees her children as actual people.

As we said, we cannot verify any of these numbers, but we hope that all of the Gosselin kids get all of the money that is theirs. After their traumatic childhoods, they deserve this small recompense.