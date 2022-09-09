Kanye West Posts Wildly Offensive Photo of Queen Elizabeth in Wake of Royal Death

You may not believe this, but Kanye West went ahead on Thursday and made the death of Queen Elizabeth all about himself.

Huh? What’s that you say?

You totally believe it?

Good point. Fair enough.

On Thursday, the longest-reigning monarch in United Kingdom history passed away at the age of 96.

In response, world leaders and celebrities across the globe shared their thoughts and tributes on social media.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” Elton John Tweeted, for example.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Kanye, however?

The rapper posted a black and white snapshot of the Queen wearing a pair of his new Yeezy sunglasses edited onto her face.

Because of course he did, right?

“We know he loves to shock but could he not have held off for one day? It’s so disrespectful and so offensive to so many people,” wrote one Instagram user after taking a look at this photo.

West, who often claims to not care what the public thinks, has since deleted the offensive picture, although, as you can see below, it will live in infamy on the Internet:

Prince Charles, who is now known as King Charles III, immediately takes over the throne from his mother.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” read his statement yesterday.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

In the United States, President Joe Biden mourned the queen in a lengthy message, highlighting her many accomplishments and relationships with American leaders throughout history.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” the statement read.

“An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth.

“The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

Biden added:

“In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort.

“Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

