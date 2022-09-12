Jana Duggar: Is She Breaking Her Parents’ Rules Right Under Their Noses?

Jana Duggar still lives at home with her parents.

At 32, she’s probably not terribly proud of that fact, but in a way, her latest achievement is all the more impressive because of her living arrangement.

No, she didn’t get a job or write an article in which she called out her fundie father for the psycho that he is.

In fact, Jana’s accomplishment is something that several of her sisters have been doing for years, and most American women do every day without ever thinking twice about it.

Exciting times at the Duggar homestead. Jana has started wearing jeans! (Photo via Instagram)

Folks, Jana wore pants.

And not just any pants, mind you — in the latest video posted by her sister Jessa, Jana kept things ultra casual by rocking jeans.

If you’ve been following the Duggar clan for any length of time, then we probably don’t need to tell you why this is such a big deal.

Jana Duggar looks like she’s fed up with the rumors. (Photo via TLC)

According to the rules of the ridiculous Duggar dress code, women are required to wear long skirts and loose, billowy tops at all times.

The goal is to hide their bodies as much as possible so as not to inspire any “impure” thoughts in the men they might encounter over the course of their day.

We’re sure Jim Bob would just have his daughters hopping around in burlap sacks with head-holes if he thought he could get away with it.

Counting On alum Jana Duggar recently got frosted tips and wore a flattering dress. (Photo via Instagram)

For a long time, the dress code was the law of the land in Duggar world, but for the past several years, women in the family have been tossing those bizarre rules out the window.

It started when Jinger Duggar began wearing pants with her husband’s permission, and now, married Duggar women seem to pretty much wear what they want (provided their husbands say it’s okay first).

But Jana’s not married, and she still lives at home, where Jim Bob makes the rules.

Jana Duggar of Counting On. That must be an expression she makes a lot. (Photo via TLC)

This is not the first time that Jana has worn pants instead of the usual Duggar Little House on the Prairie getup, but as far as we can tell, this is the first time that she’s disregarded the dress code while under her parents roof.

And amazingly, she allowed the occasion to be documented online.

Not surprisingly, fans were thrilled by this act of defiance.

Jana Duggar addresses the camera here during a scene from the TLC series Counting On.

Nice to see Jana making your own clothing choices. You look great,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Jana, I love that you’re doing your own thing and wearing jeans! You look wonderful in them,” another added.

“Don’t let anyone ever take your shine away. I can’t wait to see what you have planned for the future.”

Jana Duggar is surrounded here by flowers. What a lovely snapshot of the reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

“Loving the jeans,” a third chimed in.

A fifth noted that she “loves the fit,” as another commented, “Jana! You look so cute in the jeans!! Still modest but cute!! So glad to see you stepping outside the box!”

Needless to say, Jana still has quite the fan base.

So distancing herself from her parents ultra-fundamentalist ways might be a savvy career move as the eldest of Jim Bob’s daughters seeks to forge a new career path for herself!