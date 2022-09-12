Tyler Baltierra SLAMS Teen Mom Family Reunion Producers: This Show is a Covid-Related Mess

Tyler Baltierra thinks that MTV ought to be ashamed of itself.

The long-time reality star took to Twitter over the weekend in order to pour gasoline on what has been a scalding hot fire as it pertains to Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

The much-hyped spinoff the Teen Mom franchise has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late, as Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones and their parents all got kicked off set this summer due to fighting.

For Baltierra, however?

The real issue he has at the moment is the treatment of cast and crew members on this program.

“This #TeenMom: Family Reunion has been the worst production I have EVER been apart of!” Tyler wrote late last week.

He penned his message in the wake of crew members on the show actually getting up and going on strike.

These employees, currently located in Oregon, are not filming, recording or mixing audio — or otherwise helping to run the series in any way, shape or form.

In his recent Tweet, Tyler highlighted the main problem, placing blame squarely on the shoulders of producers and executives for the trouble that has transpired on the ground.

“Their treatment towards the crew & cast is a shameful embarrassment,” wrote Tyler.

“Their lack of morality/ethics is shocking to say the least. 5 people down & out with covid, due to their negligence alone.”

Yikes, huh?

Tyler Baltierra says he and Catelynn Lowell’s unique situations resulted in some unique challenges over the years. But he credits his kids with helping him through.

Tyler and his wife, Catelynn, confirmed on social media this month that they were two of the cast members affected by the virus outbreak.

Our friends at The Ashley Reality TV Roundup has also confirmed that at least two other cast members also received positive tests and were forced to miss most of the filming while quarantining.

The crew members referenced above, meanwhile, went on strike because they show’s production company refuses to provide them with a new contract.

A rep for the IATSE told The Ashley last Tuesday that the strikers are “looking for industry standard health and retirement benefits, that were not being paid. In order to do so, they joined together and are unionizing.”

In response to the strike, higher-ups are desperately calling camera operators, audio engineers and others who had previously worked on Teen Mom OG and/or Teen Mom 2 to swoop in and take over production.

But the future of Teen Mom: Family Reunion remains murky.

It’s one thing for their to be (mostly scripted) drama in front of the camera, you know?

But then the (very much unscripted) drama takes place behind the scenes? That’s a very different story.