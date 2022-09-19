Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst

In a word?

GULP.

For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility.

It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the stint seriously.

Now, however, the opposite worry seems to have taken hold.

From what we can gather, Tammy has not uploaded any new messages to any social media platform since May.

As a result, especially when one considers her medical history, many followers out there are asking the worst possible question:

Is Tammy Slaton dead?!?

This is a wildly irresponsible question to just toss out on the Internet, of course, but at least the inquiry comes from a place of legitimate concern.

Remember, the 1,000-Lb Sisters Season 3 finale featured Tammy’s brother, Chris, explaining to the camera that Slaton stopped breathing at one point… was placed on a ventilator… and then was slipped into a medically-induced camera.

“They didn’t know if she was going to make it through the night. Or make it through the next hour,” Chris said on air.

“And we stayed four days or so up there. … then the last day we was there, she woke up. And she kept telling us she loved us and wanted to go home.”

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

Added sibling Amanda at the time:

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down.

“So at this point, you know, we’re facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister.”

Thankfully, Tammy survived and eventually awoke from her coma; she even lost 130 pounds due to this frightening incident and the subsequent hospitalization.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

The last we heard, Tammy had suffered some kind of setback and her plans to undergo gastric bypass surgery had therefore been placed on hold.

The last we had actually heard from Tammy?

She had cursed off a troll who gave her grief for seemingly finding a boyfriend in rehab.

Tammy Slaton talks to her fans in this screen capture from a video she shared online in early 2022.

“Maybe you should concentrate on losing weight instead of dating,” some idiotic and judgmental person wrote on Facebook this spring.

“Maybe stay in your lane worry about your own freaking self and not worry about what the f-ck I do,” Tammy shot back.

This was the last time we heard from Slaton in a public forum, perhaps because she realized how fruitless and how frustrating it can be to try and interact with strangers online.

Perhaps that’s why she has signed off for a bit.

Whatever the reason, we feel confident in stating that Tammy Slaton is alive — and hopefully on her way to a full recovery.