Gabby Windey Melts Down, Compares Love Life to a "Dumpster Fire" on Bachelorette Finale

The beginning of the end is underway for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

On part one of The Bachelorette finale, the latter gushed over Aven Jones when her parents and close pals touched down in Mexico to meet her finalists.

Rachel told her inner circle that the sales executive has been her most supportive suitor — and that he’s ready for an engagement.

But is that actually the case?

“If she comes home not engaged, it’s going to be very hard,” Rachel’s friend Nate said after hearing Aven question whether it’s the proper time to propose.

”She doesn’t want to come home with a boyfriend.”

(The Bachelorette Spoilers Alert: Find out now if Rachel actually gets engaged next week!)

Rachel, of course, had to then go confront Aven herself about his feelings.

“It’s not about not being ready,” he insisted.

“And I want you to know that nothing has changed in terms of how I feel about you. I’m falling in love with you. And I see a life with you after this. And I want to get to that point with you so much.

“Like, I just want to make sure that it’s 100 percent right for both of us right now in this very moment in time.”

After Tina met Rachel’s family and got along with everyone very well, it was time for an honest conversation once again with Aven.

“I want to be engaged. … I’m not willing to sacrifice that at the end of the day,” Rachel said as she started to cry.

While he continued to try to say he wanted to be with her, she wasn’t convinced — and sent Aven home.

“I just feel really confused and blindsided,” Rachel told the cameras after her initial fight with Aven, adding:

“Like, how am I supposed to have confidence in anything anyone has said to me? Everyone’s lying to me. Is it better just to leave by myself?”

As for Gabby?

She didn’t have a ton of screen time during this part of the finale, but she grew very emotional during the minutes she was on screen.

The ICU nurse reunited with her dad, grandpa and aunt at one point.

They all approved of Erich and they all wanted her to open up to him about any lingering insecurities.

“All of this exacerbates, you know, not really having felt love from mom,” Gabby told her aunt after her loved ones met Erich. “I don’t know if it will send a message to Erich that I’m unlovable.”

Before the episode wrapped up, viewers saw Gabby have more time with Erich … and the pair had their own fight about a potential proposal.

“I don’t want anyone to be forced,” Gabby yelled to producers in the hotel hallways after the date. “I’m so sick of this.”

Erich tried to go after her, but to no avail.

“Here we are, big fat dumpster fire,” Gabby told the cameras. “Big f—ing mess.”

The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday, September 20 (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

