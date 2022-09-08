Dancing with the Stars Casts an Ex-Con, A Bachelorette and Lots More!

Dancing with the Stars has done it again, folks.

Released a cast full of mostly D-Listers, many of whom the average celebrity gossip follower has never heard of?

Yes.

But the long-running series has also rewarded yet another shady personality with yet another major platform. Yes, we’re looking at you, Teresa Giudice…

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who spent many months in jail after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges in 2016, will be featured on Season 31.

She’ll go from flipping tables and lying about her finances to teaming up this fall with Pasha Pashkov.

Who will be joining Giudice on upcoming episodes? Which will air for a change on Disney Plus and not ABC?

Scroll down to find out!

Gabby Windey: The former Denver Broncos cheerleader currently stars as one of the co-leads of season 19 of The Bachelorette.

She’ll be teamed with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Jordin Sparks: The artist won American Idol in 2007 at the age of 17 and has been releasing music ever since. She has an amazing voice.

She’ll be teamed with Brandon Armstrong.

Wayne Brady: The versatile comedian is best known for Whose Line Is It Anyway? and hosting Let’s Make a Deal.

He’ll be teamed with Witney Carson.

Joseph Baena: The bodybuilder is actually the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena, who the film star had an affair with in the 1990s.

He’ll be teamed with Daniella Karagach.

Daniel Durant: The actor, who was born deaf, starred in the 2021 film CODA, ABC Family’s Switched at Birth and Broadway’s Spring Awakening.

He’ll be teamed with Britt Stewart.

Daniel Durant attends Hulu’s Original Film “The Valet” Global Premiere at The Montalban Theatre on May 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Heidi D’Amelio: The mother of Dixie and Charli has 10 million TikTok followers of her own and appears with her children and husband Mark D’Amelio on their Hulu reality show.

She’ll be teamed with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charli D’Amelio: And here’s the daughter! The teenager has more than 146 million TikTok followers and stars on Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show.

She’ll be teamed with Mark Ballas.

Shangela: The drag queen has appeared on several seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

She’ll be teamed with Gleb Savchenko.

Jason Lewis attends the 2020 Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls Runway Show on March 8, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jason Lewis: The actor is known to Sex and the City fans as Jerry “Smith” Jerrod. He hasn’t done much since.

He’ll be teamed with Peta Murgatroyd.

Cheryl Ladd: The actress is best known for her role as Kris Munroe on the original Charlie’s Angels TV show.

She’ll be teamed with Louis van Amstel.

Vinny Guadagnino: The Jersey Shore alum cast member has been back on MTV via Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Double Shot at Love. He also works as a DJ.

He’ll be teamed with Koko Iwasaki.

Trevor Donovan attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

Trevor Donovan: The handsome 90210 alum is currently a Hallmark Channel staple … who also signed an overall deal to star and executive produce TV movies with rival network Great American Media.

He’ll be teamed with Emma Slater.

Jessie James Decker: The country singer had an E! reality show with her husband, Eric Decker, titled Eric & Jessie and also has a clothing line.

She’ll be teamed with Alan Bersten.

Selma Blair: The actress — best known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, The Sweetest Thing, Hellboy, Legally Blonde and more — revealed in October 2018 that she has been diagnosed with MS.

She’ll be teamed with Sasha Farber.

Sam Champion: The weatherman appears on Good Morning America and WABC-TV New York.

He’ll be teamed with Cheryl Burke.

While Dancing with the Stars may have a new home, cast and co-host (hi there, Alfonso Ribeiro!), one thing has stayed the same:

The judging panel will once again made up of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Tyra Banks has also will return as co-host.

No premiere date has been set yet for Season 31.

