Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly on Death Bed; Royals Rush to Pay Last Respects

It was revealed this morning that Queen Elizabeth II is currently under full-time “medical supervision,” as the monarch’s team of doctors are gravely concerned about her health.

The specifics of the Queen’s condition are unclear at this time, but those closest to the 96-year-old are said to be preparing for the worst.

Members of the royal family have begun traveling to the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland to be by her side.

Even semi-estranged royals such Prince Harry are making the journey north, a fact that’s led many to the conclusion that the Queen is not expected to make it.

(Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will reportedly stay behind in London, where the couple is staying this week, as will Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, who will remain with the couple’s three children.)

Concerns first arose on early Thursday morning, London time, when Elizabeth canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council.

Observers were initially hopeful that she had simply been overcome with exhaustion following a full schedule of recent events that culminated on Tuesday with a meeting with new UK prime minister Liz Truss.

Today, Truss was interrupted during a debate to be informed of the Queen’s condition.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” the new PM later tweeted.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,″ a palace spokesperson said this morning.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Palace officials have declined to comment further on the Queen’s condition.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that all four of Elizabeth’s children have joined her at Balmoral, including presumed heir to the throne Prince Charles.

The longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth took the throne in 1952 following the death of her father, George VI.

In June, residents of the UK and Commonwealth nations celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in observance of the Queen’s unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

For the vast majority of that time, the Queen enjoyed the love and support of her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 99.

Until recently, the Queen maintained a full workload, only reducing her schedule for short periods of time in response to various health issues.

The majority UK residents have never known the reign of any other monarch, and the Queen has sat atop the throne for roughly 30 percent of US history.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.