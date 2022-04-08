Dancing with the Stars: Canceled by ABC! Sort Of!

Dancing with the Stars is cha-cha-cha-ing to a brand new home.

On Friday, executives made the surprising announcement that this beloved competition will return forr Seasons 31 and 32 -- but that upcoming episodes will not airr on ABC.

Instead, Dancing with the Star will air these seasons exclusively on Disney+ in the United State and Canada, becoming the first live series to ever make the full-on streaming switch.

“Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

It may very well be true that Disney is going this direction in an attempt to beef up its subscriber base.

But it may also be true that Dancing with the Stars saw its ratings drop in the wake of Tom Bergeron's firing, while replacement host Tyra Banks did not exactly make a favorable impression.

Adds Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a statement:

“Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers.

"As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+.

"We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."

Dancing with the Stars premiered on ABC in June 2005.

Its 30th season concluded in November 2021 with Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach crowned as the latest champions.

Monday Night Football, meanwhile, will take the primetime slot previously occupied by the competition for the past 15 years, according to an advisory to ABC affiliate stations obtained by Deadline.

Celebrity contestants and professionals for season 31 have not yet been announced, although we know it will return in September.

We'll give the final word here to said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, via a statement of her own:

“The fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise.

"This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing with the Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand."