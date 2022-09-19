Jenelle Evans: Is She Still With David Eason After Bashing Him on Teen Mom?

David Eason has always been the butt of a lot of jokes.
And the man definitely deserves all of the criticism that he receives.
He’s probably used to it by now, but even after several years of building up emotional callouses, the latest round of Dave-bashing must have been especially painful.
After all, the calls were coming from inside the house.
After being fired from the franchise back in 2019, Jenelle made an appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter when she showed up at Briana DeJesus’ anti-Kailyn Lowry party.
The purpose of the party may have been to bash Kail, but Jenelle started unloading on David pretty much from the moment she walked through the door.
“We haven’t been getting along lately. It’s just on and off, and it’s just the fact that – I don’t care if I share this with any of you,” she told the other moms.
“But it’s just the facts. You know – everyone knows – he doesn’t have a job,” Evans continued.
“And it’s like, I’m sitting here providing for everyone for years, and it’s still the same way.”
Jenelle added that David’s chronic lack of employment has put a serious strain on their marriage.
“I’m so fed up, and I’ve been giving him, like, the cold shoulder, not really talking to him,” she told the other moms.
“We, like, text to talk now. And he’ll be on the other side of my land, in his shop.”
Jenelle added that in addition to his refusal to get a paying job, David does nothing around the house.
“[My daughter] Ensley’s home with me 24/7. She doesn’t start school – she’s not in daycare, so she stays with me all the time, and I’ve been telling David, like, I need a break,” Evans complained.
“I needed to get away.”
For obvious reasons, fans have been speculating that Jenelle and David might be on the verge of separating (again).
But Evans subtly dismissed those rumors in a recent TikTok video, in which she made certain that her wedding ring was on full display.
“She keeps that ring in the frame, and so help me, I swear this is the real reason for this ‘A lot of you have been asking me…’ video,” one person commented on the clip, according to UK tabloid The Sun.
“This was to show she is wearing her ring again,” another added.
“She has been wearing it for a while. In her recent YouTube video, she talked briefly about the MTV appearance. She was not wearing any ring at all,” a third chimed in.
“They probably had a few days of intense arguing and are good just for the moment,” another added.
“After calling David a deadbeat on MTV, she shows her loyalty by wearing her ring,” yet another remarked.
You get the idea.
Jenelle might have successfully conveyed that she and David are still together.
But no one is buying that these two are actually happy with one another.