Kourtney Kardashian Just Gave Fans a Reason to Think She’s Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian is trying to keep it real.

But she just gave followers a pretty strong reason to ask some really interesting questions… or at least one in particular.

On September 17, the long-time reality star shared on Instagram behind-the-scenes snapshots from her photo shoot for her recent ad campaign on behalf of new Lemme nutritional supplements.

As you can see below, Kardashian is donning a nude strapless bra and matching underwear from what appears to be her sister’s SKIMS brand.

In one noteworthy photo, Kourtney placed her hand over her stomach, instantly spurning speculation from curious users across social media.

“Wait a minute,” one person wrote, for example. “Did I miss that she’s pregnant?”

Is this a very personal question? Yes.

But has Kourtney also been open about her ongoing attempts to use IVF and get pregnant for the first time with her husband, Travis Barker? Yes.

And yet: Kardashian made it clear rather quickly that she wasn’t happy with thing line of inquiry.

“Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body,” the Hulu personality fired back at anyone wondering if she’s pregnant.

Many other fans, meanwhile, rushed to praise the Poosh founder over her appearance, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, who wrote as a comment:

“Goodness you’re gorgeous.”

Other people also focused on Kourtney’s outward figure, as opposed whether or not a human being was growing inside of it.

“Real body! So refreshing,” remarked one individual.

Another agreed as follows:

“Beautiful mama, embrace your curves, It’s reality and your gorgeous.”

Kourtney is a mother of three, sharing all of her children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

This is not the first time she’s has clapped back at pregnancy speculation from total strangers on the Internet, though.

Last November, after an Instagram users asked her if she had a “preg belly” in a bikini pic she posted, the reality star commented:

“Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

The answer is no, and it should be no.

But Kardashian had to know what she was doing when she put that hand over her stomach, you know?

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, published on September 12, Kourtney revealed that she had taken a pause on the road to baby number-four.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped,” she explained.

“It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Fair enough certainly.

This process can take a lot out of a woman, physically and emotionally.

We wish Kourtney and Travis the best of luck with the process.