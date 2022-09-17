Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Losers Who Mocked Her Abortion Admission

It is, once again, official:

The Internet can be an awful place.

Late this past week, Chrissy Teigen appeared on stage at an event and made a very personal admission:

She once got an abortion.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2022 City Harvest “Red Supper Club” Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The model and television personality delved into this delicate topic two years after telling the public that she and husband John Legend lost a baby named Jack.

“It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said on Thursday.

Shortly after this tragedy took place, Teigen shared a heart-shattering essay about her late baby, along with photos of her and Legend cradling his body.

She wrote back then that the child will “always be loved.”

During her recent speech, meanwhile, Teigen opened up about the realization she only just arrived at.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the star went on at the aforementioned event.

“An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Chrissy Teigen arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the news, Chrissy spoke out about a day later on Twitter about the public reaction to her sharing her story.

The very unfortunate public reaction, that is.

“I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great,” she told the trolls on social media.

“It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in the hospital here, after just lost their baby.

The Cravings founder then shared screenshots of the “brutal” comments section of what she said was Glamour’s Instagram post about her abortion.

“She’s such a drama queen,” one person wrote, while another added:

“Why do we need to know this? Seriously.”

Hmmm… we don’t know. Maybe because other women who have gone through a similar trauma can now take comfort in knowing they aren’t alone?

Teigen, it should be mentioned, is currently pregnant.

On September 15, she wished Legend a happy anniversary, calling her husband her “absolute best friend and lover and partner in life” and hinting that she doesn’t want their baby on the way to be their final child.

“Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

“We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day.”

Seriously, who could not love these two?!?

