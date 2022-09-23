Adam Levine to Sumner Stroh: I Need to Rub One Out!

When Sumner Stroh first came forward with flirty messages she had received from Adam Levine, it seemed that the Maroon 5 singer had been caught red-handed.

But Levine insisted that the situation was not as simple as it seemed.

He admitted that he had indeed been sending sexually-charged DMs to the 23-year-old model, but he claimed their relationship never became physical.

Sumner, of course, says otherwise.

In the days since Sumner shared screenshots of the messages she received from Levine, four other women have come forward alleging that they received similarly flirtatious DMs from the Maroon 5 singer.

Levine has stood firm in his insistence that despite the extremely horny content of these conversations, he never engaged in any sort of physical relationship with any of these women.

But Stroh says she has evidence to the contrary.

Adam Levine has been exposed as a cheater. (Photo via Getty Images)

And it seems that Levine may have told on himself in one of his messages, which was presumably sent while his jaw was on the floor and his heart was pounding out his chest like some lascivious cartoon wolf.

In new screenshots shared by Stroh, Levine seems to reference an occasion in which the two of them met up in person.

He then advises her to delete their exchange “immediately.”

Sumner Stroh shares her story on TikTok.

We join the conversation as it’s already in progress, with Stroh writing to Levine:

“Just in time. I go to Mexico this wkend [sic] hahha.”

“Nice. I need to go rub one out. Then my head will be clear,” Levine chivalrously replied.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I often think about when you used to get me into that place where I literally would stare and drool and do whatever you told me.”

A few minutes later he added, “I don’t even know how you did it.”

“I do too,” Stroh replied, presumably indicating that she also thinks about the time when she reduced Levine to a drooling mess.

That’s when Adam implored Sumner to “delete this immediately” adding “haha” so that she’d no he was totally joking, gawd.

Much has been made of the fact that for a guy who writes romantic lyrics for a living, Levine’s DM game is kinda weak.

But most people’s sexts would probably sound pretty cringe when taken out of context and dissected by millions of internet strangers.

Adam Levine knows how to rock a beard. (Photo via NBC)

Clearly, Levine’s main goal at this point is to prove to his wife and the world that he never actually met up with Sumner.

Of course, even if that turns out to be the case, it’s possible that his marriage won’t survive this.

After all, the pregnant mother of Levine’s two children probably isn’t thrilled by the knowledge that her forty-something husband has been telling college age girls that he needs to go and “rub one out.”