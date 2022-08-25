Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart: Dating!

Finally, some good news for Scott Disick!

Earlier this week, we reported on the frightening news that Disick had rolled his Lamborghini SUV.

Somehow, he escaped without injury.

In the months prior to that scary incident, most of the coverage of Disick has had to do with his angst over the news that his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian is now married to Travis Barker.

Scott Disick addresses the camera during this confessional from an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

Yes, it’s been a trying summer for Scott.

But fortunately, it seems he’s going out with a bang — literally.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Disick is dating Kimberly Stewart.

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart are dating. Insiders say the two have been friends for years. (Photos via Getty)

Kimberly is the daughter of rock legend Rod Stewart, and insiders say she and Scott have been friends for several years.

Even more exciting is the fact that Kimberly is actually close to Scott’s age — in fact, she’s a few years older!

Kimberly is 42, which makes her about twice the age of Scott’s most recent girlfriends, as well as his first age-appropriate partner since Kourtney.

Kimberly Stewart poses on her Instagram page. (Photo via Instagram)

“Yes, they are dating, but they are taking this one day at a time,” a source close to the situation tells Hollywood Life.

“Because they have been friends for so many years, they believe that labels are not necessary. They have always had much love for each other and will continue to whether this works out or not.”

Not surprisingly, it seems that Scott’s friends are rooting for this age-appropriate romance.

“People in Scott’s circle are hopeful this could work because they have a lot in common,” the insider continued.

Scott Disick is dating Kimberly Stewart. (Photo via Instagram)

“Scott saw how Kourtney found love from someone who was always just a friend, Travis [Barker]. He sees how happy she is and how having a friendship first really gave them a strong foundation,” the source added.

“He didn’t think that his friendship with Kimberly could evolve into more, but he was wrong. They are taking one day at a time, but care for each other on so many levels and, of course, her entire family approves!”

A second source reveals that Scott and Kim initially went to great lengths to keep their romance under wraps.

“They were being very secretive about things at first, but it wasn’t hard to keep it a secret because they have been friends for so long, then it turned to more,” says the insider.

Three generations of Stewarts in one photo. (Photo via Instagram)

“Scott’s super tight with her bother so no one thought much of him being over at her place or hanging out with her family,” the source adds.

“And he’s known her dad forever too, because of his friendship with Sean, so it’s very easy for him to fit right in with the family.”

Neither Scott nor Kimberly has confirmed the news of their romance — but they’re not exactly hiding their affection for one another, either.

Scott Disick is off the market. (Photo via Hulu)

On August 21, the alleged couple stepped out for dinner at Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

And the presence of paparazzi didn’t stop these two from holding hands as they entered the restaurant.

It sounds like Scott’s unfortunate teen models phase might finally be at an end!