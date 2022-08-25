Yvette Arellano Accuses Mohamed Abdelhamed of Immigration Fraud: He Planned This! He Used Me!

Thankfully, Yvette Arellano is no longer with cheater Mohamed Abdelhamed.

Even if it weren’t for his months-long affair or for the dubious allegations against Yve, we’d be breathing a sigh of relief.

But just because the relationship is over does not mean that the conflict is at an end.

Mohamed didn’t just wrong her — he may have committed immigration fraud. Now, Yve wants justice.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Yvette Arellano explained how she had caught her husband cheating, but she did not share all of the details.

Yve’s representative spoke to In Touch Weekly about the steps that she is taking.

“Immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez is stepping in to file charges against Mohamed,” the rep shared.

The rep continued: “as he is committing immigration fraud.”

“Kathleen plans to assist Yve,” the representative stated.

The goal is “to ensure he does not remain in the U.S. under false pretenses.”

As the representative explained, this is based upon evidence in Mohamed’s own cheating texts.

Mohamed Abdelhamed allegedly sent a series of texts to a mysterious other woman, promising to leave his wife as soon as his green card is secure.

The representative noted that Mohamed’s accusation of domestic violence against Yve may be less than earnest.

“Mohamed and the woman he has been speaking to have been plotting these allegations since June,” she pointed out.

Apparently, they planned this contingency “as a backup plan just in case Yve found out about his many indiscretions.”

The rep notes that Yve retained legal counsel “to help her put a stop to these wild allegations.”

“And,” the statement added, to “shine light on the truth.”

“We will all be assisting her to not only hold Mohamed responsible for his actions,” the rep affirmed.

“But to also bring awareness to this kind of immigration fraud,” she added.

She then asserted: “As it happens more than you may think.”

Does it? Some of 90 Day Fiance viewers seem to think that almost all relationships are scams — even if there’s no evidence. Mohamed’s case is a little different, obviously.

But that is not how Mohamed sees it in his statement to In Touch Weekly.

“If I really care about the green card,” he began.

Mohamed argued: “I was closer than ever to the interview when I left.”

“But my safety is more important,” Mohamed insisted.

Note that he is insinuating that he was in danger from Yve, and that he was the one who ended things.

“And,” Mohamed added, “I have no problem to go back to my home country, Egypt.”

Mohamed referred to Yve on the show as his “sponsor,” even threatening to find a new one during the season.

This is unusual, even among the small number of people from the franchise who did appear to have ulterior motives.

Simply put, if Mohamed’s intentions were fraud, he is clearly not very good at hiding it. One struggles to come up with another explanation, though.

Now, they are engaged and, after a lengthy wait, he’s finally going to be able to come be with her on a K-1 visa.

Many also have serious questions about his allegations of domestic battery against Yve.

From what we know of his report to police, he described the two wrestling over his phone.

Per his report, her knee ended up pressed to his neck during the struggle.

Yve disagrees, telling him delicately that some of the things that he wants were not clear before he moved. Having seen him chastise her for talking to the plumber one-on-one and then for wearing a short jacket over her dress, that much is clear.

That sounds very alarming and like something that should never happen.

It is unclear if it did happen, given his texts with his mistress.

In those messages, they schemed up ways that he could remain in the US without Yve.

One such method would be reporting Yve for domestic violence in order to obtain a new visa intended for victims of crimes.

However, Yve’s attorney, Kathleen Martinez, is choosing a strange tactic while condemning Mohamed on TikTok.

She called Mohamed the “Amber Heard of immigrants” while claiming that he gave a “coached” domestic battery report to obtain a U-visa.

That comparison is a little tone deaf at best, and may not be sending the intended message.

Sure, in late May, when the biggest TikTok craze was mocking Amber Heard’s courtroom testimony, it would have simply been in poor taste.

But it is nearly the end of August 2022. A lot of people have been reviewing the evidence.

It turns out that TikTok is not a great place to get trial information.

But it is an excellent vehicle for malicious misinformation to spread like any number of the real plagues besieging our society.

For weeks, the DeppAnon crowd has been expressing regret and remorse. So … maybe that’s not the point that Yve’s attorney wanted to make about Mohamed? Just saying.