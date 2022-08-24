Emma Slater and Sasha Farber: It’s Over! After 4 Years of Marriage!

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are both now looking for new dance partners.

In the romantic sense of this term.

On Wednesday, multiple celebrity gossip outlets confirmed that the ABC personalities had ended their marriage after four years as husband and wife.

Neither of the Dancing with the Stars professionals have confirmed the sad news just yet, however.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber were married for four years. They called their romance quits in the summer of 2022.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source tells Us Weekly.

“They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The same insider adds that while it was a “tough decision” for the spouses to break up, the former couple are “figuring out” what life apart looks like.

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater attend the Roku grand opening on November 14, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Innovative Dining Group)

A handful of astute observers thought a few weeks ago that there might be trouble in romantic paradise for these two.

In early August, Slater wished Farber a happy birthday on social media — but the post was exactly overflowing with heartfelt sentiment.

“Happy birthday @sashafarber1!!! What a special one you are, no doubt about that,” Emma captioned a snapshot of Sasha holding a coffee via Instagram.

“Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. You are so loved — loved by everyone — and you deserve the best always.

“You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on.

“I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!!”

Emma Slater (L) and Sasha Farber attend the All In For The 99% event on March 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Later in the summer, when Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong celebrated his wedding in July, Emma appeared to attend without her husband.

Back in October 2016, meanwhile, Sasha stunned Dancing With the Stars viewers when he got down on one knee and proposed to Emma — on live television!

“Baby, I’ve wanted to do this for such a long time,” he said. “I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?”

Slater, of course, said yes.

We can’t say for sure at this time just what caused the demise of this marriage.

“You deserve the world,” Emma wrote to Sasha on his birthday back in May 2021, sounding very different than she sounded a few weeks ago.

“I’m so proud of who you are, I absolutely adore you! You’re so unique, you have a beautiful heart, you say the funniest things and you are so kind to others.”

As for how this development might affect the stars going forward?

“They’re pros and won’t let their personal life get in the way of DWTS,” Us Weekly added in its report.

