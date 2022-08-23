Love Is Blind: Now That No Season 2 Couples Are Still Together, Is It Safe to Say the Experiment Failed?

If you’re a fan of the show, then you know that the premise for Love Is Blind is not exactly one that inspires confidence:

In an effort to minimize the superficiality that dominates most dating shows, the Netflix series requires potential partners to commit to marriage before they ever even lay eyes on one another.

As co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey explain at the beginning of each season, experts believe emotional connection is more important to longterm relationships than physical attraction.

And so, couples get to know one another through an opaque barrier, and they don’t meet face-to-face until one of them pops the question.

Two seasons of Love Is Blind are in the books. But were they successful? (Photo via Netflix)

Astonishingly, in each of its first two seasons, the show married off multiple couples, leading many to the conclusion that producers were really onto something.

Now, however, the two couples who got married at the end of LiB Season 2 have both announced that they’re going separate ways.

The divorce announcements came just days apart.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones got married on Love Is Blind. Sadly, less than a year later, they filed for a divorce. (Photo via Netflix)

First, fan favorites Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their breakup.

Just three days later, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson revealed that they had gone their separate ways.

The fact that viewers were skeptical about Danielle and Nick’s relatoinship from the beginning did little to lessen the shock of two divorce announcements in such rapid succession.

Nick and Danielle in happier times (Photo via Netflix)

All of this bad news comes just weeks before the premiere of Love is Blind: After the Altar, a spinoff that promises to follow “the journeys of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and the rest of the Pod Squad to see what really happened after the weddings.”

It’s unclear if the new show will document the couples’ decisions call it quits, but given how short their marriages were, we’re certain to see a bit of the unrest that led to those decisions.

On Twitter, fans expressed their condolences to the couples who had gone their separate ways.

But few were surprised by the back-to-back divorce announcements.

“Tbh that second season of Love is Blind was trash and we’re not surprised about any of these divorce announcements,” one person tweeted.

“Just finding out that all the love is blind s2 couples that got married are getting a divorce now and i can’t say i’m surprised,” another added.

“Nick & Danielle from love is blind is getting a divorce too buuuut no one is surprised by that,” a third chimed in.

Nick and Danielle in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“Iyanna and Jarrette from love is blind are getting a divorce and all imma say is from what I saw on the show they shouldn’t have gotten married to begin with,” a fourth remarked.

Several fans noted that two couples who met during Love Is Blind Season 1 are still together.

Both Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are currently married.

Lauren and Cameron are one of only two Love Is Blind couples who have made it work. (Photo via Netflix)

But that same season also documented the experiences of Jessica Batten, who has since revealed that her time on the show left her “traumatized” and unable to date for over a year.

Season 2 gave us the sad situation of Deepti Vempati, who has constantly belittled and degraded by Shake Chatterjee.

At what point do we look at this series and say “it was an interesting concept, but it clearly didn’t work out?”

Abhishek Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati didn’t make it to the end on Love is Blind. They broke up before getting married. (Photo via Netflix)

Of course, Netflix is desperate for original content these days, so don’t expect execs to pull the plug on Love Is Blind anytime soon.

If anything, we’ll probably seeing more spinoffs, which hopefully will not result in more damaged lives!