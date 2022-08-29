Kris Jenner Finally Responds to Rumors That She Kicked Scott Disick Out of the Family!

In the past, the Kardashians have been pretty good about keeping exes in the family fold.

Even cheaters like Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, and — well, pretty much everyone Khloe has ever dated — are still invited to stop by on holidays, or turn to Mama Kris for advice.

But for a while there, it seemed like Scott Disick was doing everything he could to get himself kicked out of the inner circle.

When Kourtney Kardashian started dating her future husband Travis Barker, Scott made it quite clear that he did not approve.



Now, he never behaved as abominably as Kanye West did during Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson, but it’s important to note that Scott and Kourtney had been broken up for the better part of adecade.

Disick had dated several other women in the years since the relationship ended, and he had no grounds to be upset that Kourtney had finally found the right partner.

And yet, Scott ranted and raved, and made things difficult for Travis and Kourtney.



Things eventually got so bad that the other members of the Kardashian clan started publicly cutting ties with Disick.

They clashed with him on camera and unfollowed him on social media.

The situation eventually deteriorated to the point that several media outlets claimed Kris Jenner had “excommunicated” Scott from the family.



Now, the members of the Kard clan have been dealing with rumors and unpleasant tabloid coverage for their entire careers.

Most of the time, they let the small stuff slide, but interestingly, Kris felt the need to get out in front of this one and set the record straight.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family,” the matriarch wrote in her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!”

Kourtney still hasn’t spoken out about the Scott situation, but the situation reminds us that Kris and Disick have always maintained a rather close bond.

In one memorable moment from the premiere season of the Kardashians’ new Hulu series (yes, it’s basically just Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it’s technically a new series), Scott met Kris for lunch and confided that he feared he had “lost”Kourtney as his “best friend.”

“Now we’re really just more of co-parenters,” he said.



“I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Disick went on to complain that to Kris that “you don’t invite me to half the s–t you do anymore.”

He reminded her how once told him he was her “blood-related son” after his parents died.



Obviously sympathetic, Kris informed Scott that her affection for him remained unchanged.

When Scott then remarked that he feels as though he’s not “wanted” at family events, Kris responded, “You’re always wanted.”

Yes, Scott has engaged in a good deal of sketchy behavior over the years.

But it seems that there will always be a place for him at Kris’ table.