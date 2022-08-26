Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I'm Looking For a New Boyfriend! Don't Be a D-ck to This One!

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone their separate ways.

They were a bit of an odd couple from the start, but the split still came as a shock due to the fact that those two just seemed so head over heels for each other.

But hey, the former lovebirds reportedly parted ways amicably, and insiders say there are no hard feelings.

In fact, it seems that Kim is ready to start dating again!

Kim is back on the market! (Photo via Instagram)

Sources close to the mother of four say she’s signaled to friends that she’s willing to be set up with eligible bachelors and has been “asking who she should date next.”

Apparently, Kim is not 100 percent over Pete, but she’s a big believer that the best way to get over an old love with is with a new love.

“Kim is single and ready to mingle. She does not want to get locked into anything right now. Her feelings for Pete were so strong but she knows now that it was lust that she was driven by and not love,” one insider tells Hollywood Life.

Kim Kardashian is ready to re-enter the dating pool. And she’s going blonde for the occasion! (Photo via Instagram)

“Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious. So, while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launching of her new ear pods brand, she is going to have fun,” the source adds.

“If this includes going on dates, so be it. But she is way too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give away too much of this to anyone else.”

Of course, Kim and Pete faced some major external obstacles during their time together.

Kim and Pete in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

And one of those obstacles was named Kanye West.

Kanye harassed and threatened Pete throughout the relationship, despite Kim’s continued pleas to knock off the BS.

Now, it seems Kim has made it clear to Ye that she will not tolerate that sort of behavior in her next relationship.

Kanye is quite the creep. (Photo via Getty)

“Kim has spoken to Kanye about the way he treated Pete on several occasions. She explained how difficult he made things for her and she hopes he would treat her next relationship with complete respect,” the source tells Hollywood Life.

“What he did to Pete was uncalled for and although she has her apprehensions, she isn’t going to let Kanye control her life,” the insider continues.

“She’s not dating at the moment, but if it happens, it happens. However, it won’t be a decision she takes lightly.”

Kanye West is trying to look all tough in this photo. We’re not sure if it’s working.

The insider adds that Kim has been having a tough enough time lately, and she doesn’t need Kanye making things even harder.

“Although it’s been a few weeks since Kim and Pete broke up, she’s still mourning the relationship in some ways,” says the source.

“At one point, Kim truly thought she and Pete would last forever. She isn’t ready to jump back into another committed relationship, but she’s not completely opposed to getting out there and dating again,” the insider continues.

Pete and Kim’s relationship was short, but intense. (Getty)

“It would have to be the right guy, and this time she would prefer to date someone closer to her age,” the source adds.

“Kim learned a lot from her time with Pete and she can walk away knowing she gave it her all. But she realizes things just weren’t meant to be, and she’s OK with that.”

Hopefully one of the lessons that Kim learned during her time with Pete was “get a restraining order the second your baby daddy starts threatening your new dude!”

And we hope that Kanye has learned a few lessons, as well.