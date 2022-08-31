How often are Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas boning now that they’re married?

We are sorry to say that we now know the answer.

The guy is infamously sex-crazed, to the point where it was a problem cited by multiple exes.

On Monday, August 29, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania participated in a Q&A session in Philadelphia.

There, Teresa admitted that she and Luis have sex “every day, twice a day definitely.”

She detailed that the two take it to pound town in the “morning and at night.”

Luis Ruelas is dating Teresa Giudice. The latter shared this photo on Instagram as proof.

Teresa added that “if he gets me during the day, that too.”

We’re not sex-shaming them, but that is at least bordering upon TMI. But a fan did ask, so that’s fair.

The RHONJ star had not yet finished, however.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are engaged! They seem like a very happy twosome.

“We’re very sexual,” she characterized, “and I love it.”

“Because when you love someone,” Teresa then reasoned.

She continued by stating that “you wanna be that way with them.”

Luis Ruelas wraps his arms here around the alleged love of his love, Teresa Giudice.

“I can’t keep my hands off of him,” Teresa raved.

She gushed, announcing that “he can’t keep his hands off of me.”

From there, her statements grew even more detailed and explicit.

Teresa Giudice has her arms around boyfriend Luis in this photo. The two seem very serious.

“I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth,” Teresa detailed.

She added that “he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth.”

“And,” Teresa then mercifully declared, “I’ll leave it at that.”

“We’re very hot and steamy,” Teresa went on.

“And,” she then strangely commented, “that’s the way you have to be.”

Marriage is not one-size-fits-all. Neither are relationships, sexual or otherwise.

Teresa Giudice cozies up here to fiance Luis Ruelas. These two truly do seem to be in love.

“I’m really so attracted to him and vice versa,” Teresa told the fans in the audience.

“And,” she expressed, “I love every minute of it.”

Teresa then declared: “You have to be, otherwise why would I get married?”

Teresa Giudice is in a new relationship with Luis Ruelas. And she recently gave fans their first glimpse of her new man on Facebook.

Teresa and Luis married on August 6.

There was, of course, some drama surrounding the wedding — particularly when it came to her brother and her sister-in-law.

We all expect to know more whenever Bravo airs their wedding special.

After the wedding, Teresa and Luis set off for a romantic honeymoon in Greece.

Tre made sure that her social media followers were aware of what a good time she was having.

Of course, she has been doing that since she and Luis were merely dating, not yet engaged or married.

Luis Ruelas poses here on the beach alongside Teresa Giudice, who is rocking a revealing bikini.

Teresa has doubled and tripled down on this relationship.

There are so many red flags with Luis. Yet, any time that someone raises concerns, Teresa shuts them down. Or lashes out.

Teresa may have burned some bridges with people who love her. All for Luis. We hope that it was all worth it, Tre.