Heather Rae El Moussa Destroys Troll: You Don’t Know What True Love Looks Like!

Heather Rae El Moussa talks a lot about her husband these days.

She gushes over him on social media.

She spends a lot of her time thinking about Tarek El Moussa and planning her future with him.

But here’s the thing, and it’s a thing that not everyone out there seems to understand:

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa seem like a very happy couple. We wish them all the best!

The Selling Sunset star is very much her own person. And always will be.

Earlier this week, some loser of a Twitter user claimed the Netflix personality had gone ahead of late and made her spouse “her entire personality.”

In response? Heather let this troll have it by dropping a truth bomb.

“No girl, It’s called true love,” Heather responded.

“That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.”

The former model got engaged to the former Flip or Flop host in July 2020 after a year of dating.

“I knew it was gonna come eventually because we talked about marriage,” Heather explained on her Flashbacks With Jessica Hall and Heather Young podcast after the proposal.

She added back then:

“We looked at rings, like, three months in. Nothing serious, but we went and looked.”

Fast forward to the present and the El Moussas are expecting a baby.

They recently confirmed the gender, too.

The impending child with be Heather’s very first, while Tarek is already a dad to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7.

He shares the kids with his ex-wife and colleague, Christina Hall.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself,” Heather wrote on Instagram July 15.

“It’s crazy how life works.

“One minute you go from wondering when ‘the one’ with [sic] come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being pregnant.”

Elsewhere, Heather and Tarek have been candid about their use of IVF and their struggles to get pregnant.

Wrote Heather just about a month ago:

“I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey-we’ve been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy.

“You just never know what life has in store for you.”

Baby El Moussa is due to arrive in early 2023 — and Tarek and Heather can’t wait to meet their son.

“In awe of how amazing Heather has been doing throughout her pregnancy,” Tarek captioned an August 15 Instagram post, gushing over his wife for “still coming to work, still working out, and still being an incredible step mom to Tay and Bray!”

He concluded:

“Love this woman more than the world and love our little boy already so much.

“Can’t wait for our next chapter together but for now it’s daily stomach kisses and putting my head to her belly.”