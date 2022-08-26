Christine Brown: I’m Done with Polygamy! FOREVER!

Christine Brown is single, and she wants all men around the globe to know something:

She’s ready to mingle!

Well, actually… Brown doesn’t want ALL men to know this.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the veteran Sister Wives star says she no longer wants to be involved in polygamy — despite growing up in a polygamous household and despite being one of four spouses catering to Kody Brown’s whims for the past several years.

Christine Brown forces a smile and talks about life as a polygamist in this scene from a Sister Wives episode.

“I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” Christine tells People.

“The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be a mutual chemistry. But I love the idea of a romantic relationship, eventually.

“Adventurous would be great. Someone who just wants to try new things because now I’m into trying new things all the time.

“I just want to have fun all the time.”

What, her worry? Christine Brown has made it clear over and over again: She’s soooooo happy without Kody in her life.

Christine previously told this same outlet that she stopped having fun with Kody a long time ago.

She contemplated a move away from this romance all the way back in 2018, but finally realized she had to take such a step after Kody refused to go with the couple’s daughter, Ysabel, to New Jersey two years ago for back surgery.

“I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect,” Christine said of Kody and his behavior surrounding this procedure in 2020.

“I understood COVID, and why he couldn’t come, but she didn’t. And she still has a really hard time with it.”

Christine Brown doesn’t miss Kody at all. She has made that clear on multiple occasions ever since leaving her spiritual marriage.

Christine lives these days in Utah.

Yes, she grew up with a dad who had a pair of spouses and, yes, she had 10 siblings.

Yes, she even had “an ideal childhood” that included “so much love,” the mother of six now tells People.

But she’s learned an important lesson from her two-plus decades as a sister wife: This existence simply isn’t for her as a grown woman.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

“I will be a monogamist from here on out. Polygamy is not for me anymore. People can do it, it’s fine. Live your life, but no, no, not me,” she now says.

To which we response:

Bravo, Christine!

We’re so very proud of you for coming to this realization.

This photo sums everything up for Christine Brown, doesn’t it? She looks quite exasperated by Kody.

Christine will remain a part of the Sister Wives cast going forward, playing a key role on the upcoming 17th season.

It premieres on Sunday, September 11 on TLC and it won’t feature a Christine Brown with any regrets.

“I get to live life for me,” Christine has said of her outlook at the moment.

“My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier.”