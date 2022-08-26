Big Brother Recap: Double Eviction Night Changes the Trajectory of the Game

Double eviction night rocked the Big Brother house Thursday night, but it was not your typical double eviction.

Last week, the house was split up, with Jasmine, Michael, Monte, Taylor, and Brittany inside as Big Brother Brochella.

We had Terrance, Kyle, Alyssa, Turner, and Joseph outside.

Brochella was an easy week, with the Leftovers targeting the non-Leftover in the game, Jasmine.

Outside, however, things were bonkers from the jump. Kyle wasted no time spilling everything about the Leftovers to Terrance.

He conveniently left out the fact that he was instrumental in the formation of this group.

Kyle had been plotting his exit from the Leftovers for weeks, largely because he struck up a relationship with Alyssa.

Plenty of great showmances have dominated the game of Big Brother, but this isn’t it.

They seem to be together in a house with limited options. They’re here to spend a few weeks in jury together as a summer fling and nothing more.

When we picked up with Dyrefest, Joseph was clearly shocked about Kyle throwing him under the bus.

This should have been an easy week, with Alyssa on the block and being sent packing, but Kyle’s scheming ruined all that.

Terrance maintained that pulling Turner from the block was to give him some options as we head into the eviction, but the dude has been scripted all week.

Every zinger he had in the Diary Room sounded like it was read from a script, and it’s not a good look for the show.

Joseph attempted to call out Kyle in front of the other four; honestly, it was tough to watch.

Kyle shut him down. Turner shut him down, but the most significant part of that was Alyssa.

She made comments about Joseph playing a game against her, but she failed to recognize that her boyfriend was doing that for the entire season.

It was … something.

Turner was another big surprise here. Joseph kept Turner’s name out of his mouth, but Turner effectively shunned his friend.

By the time we got to the eviction, you could tell Joseph was so done with the game and those four players.

Joseph became the first member of the Leftovers to be evicted, and he left the house gracefully.

It will make for a shocking week ahead, especially now that Turner, Alyssa, Terrance, and Kyle have joined forces to make a final four.

Back inside the house, Jasmine finally revealed what viewers had been thinking:

She had been using her ankle injury to advance further into the game.

It’s not a bad idea, but her fellow houseguests recognized the inconsistencies in the weeks since.

Jasmine was evicted by a vote of 2-0 and pretty much ran out the door.

We are now down to the final eight, and the game is at a big tipping point.

Michael and Brittany have been playing the middle, so they should both be safe no matter who wins HOH.

However, if Kyle, Turner, or Alyssa win HOH, we should probably expect one or both of Monte and Taylor to hit the block.

Big Brother continues Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.