Seeking Sister Wife Proposal: Will the Davis Throuple Become a... Quadrouple?

As you’ve no doubt heard about by now, or watched for yourself on television, Seeking Sister Wife features a throuple this season.

Nick, Jennifer and April Davis all share the same last name, while the two aforementioned women are legally married to each other.

Pretty unusual, right?

Before you get to used to that concept, however, consider the following:

The Davis family is about to expand even more!

In a sneak peek at Monday’s brand new episode (courtesy of People Magazine) of Seeking Sister Wife, Nick, Jennifer and April Davis ask Danielle to officially join their polygamous household.

“We’ve decided to propose to Danielle at the Denver clock tower,” Nick explained in a confessional alongside his two spouses.

“It’s iconic here in the city, so I think it will be a really nice place to propose.”

The footage depicts Danielle strolling into the building and seeing the floor is covered in rose petals.

A table for four is also set behind the clock for the family’s romantic and special moment.

“So we walk into this room, and it’s all beautifully set up,” she says.

“There’s rose petals everywhere, and there’s a table and champagne and everything set up. The clocktower is, like, absolutely breathtaking.”

Nick starts the conversation by addressing the three women around the table.

“I’m honored to have you all join me in creating our own version of what love is within that,” he says in the clip.

He then turns to Danielle and gets down to the intimate point.

“It’s been very nice getting to know you like we have,” he says. “Danielle, we really have. It’s been wonderful.”

He’s then joined by Jennifer and April, as all three ask in unison: Danielle, will you marry us?

The sneak peek features Danielle welling up with tears, but then cuts off before she delivers a response.

Just a couple weeks ago, Jennifer announced she was pregnant with Nick’s child.

Danielle, for her part, has been hesitant at times this season about the four-person Davis relationship … especially when the group went on a trip together and Nick chose to sleep with wife Jennifer one night, leaving Danielle and April to bunk together.

“I do get a little jealous. I’m not used to sharing my time or affection with other women and at first, it kinda made me feel bad, like why don’t I get all the kisses?

“At first, it was kinda like weird,” she said in a confessional during the episode.

Added Danielle back then:

“You know, to see the man you were just kissing kiss another woman, kiss another woman, then potentially kiss another woman.

“You know, that’s not necessarily one would be comfortable with.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.