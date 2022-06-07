Seeking Sister Wife Fans to TLC: Spin Off the Winder Family! Please!

Seeking Sister Wife?

More like Seeking a Spinoff for Former Seeking Sister Wife Cast Members!

In the wake of TLC confirming a new season of this controversial reality show, along with many new stars who will be making their debut this month, a handful of long-time viewers have a simple request for executives at this network:

Out with the new! In with the old!

As you may have heard, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield will be returning forr Season 3.

So will Sidian and Tosha Jones.

Colton Winder and his spouses, however?

To the surprise of many followers, the answer is no.

"As some of you have seen, we won’t be back for season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife," the family wrote via a statement on Instagram on March 31, 2022, adding:

"It makes sense to us why we weren’t picked back up, as we’ve seen the show is taking a different path.

"We wish the other families well, and we’re grateful to TLC for the opportunity we had to tell our story, and we’ll continue to tell our story on our social media, faithfully, and honestly."

So, no hard feelings. Not from the Winders at least.

From their fans, however?

Many have been flooding Reddit and other platforms with a push for TLC to break off the family, giving Colton and company their own program.

"I'm kind of sad the Winders aren't back. They were a nice palate cleanser in between all the crazy. Disappointed that Ick is still lurking around," wrote one user in response to this news, while another added:

"I wish TLC would give them their own show. Not even necessarily about adding a wife, I'd watch them meal planning and working on the farm.

"They're so wholesome."

Indeed, they are... most notably when you compare the Winders to the Snowdens (Dimitri and Ashley), a couple who were accused last year multiple times of abuse and/or assault by various past partners.

At least one woman said Dimitri raped her.

We're talking truly horrible stuff.

But at least the Snowdens were not asked back for Season 4.

A third Reddit poster, meanwhile, found out about the Winders' absence from upcoming episodes and wrote in response:

"The Winders are the only polygamy family I've seen on TV that actually do plural marriage well."

Colton and Tami Winder are parents to daughter Sadie, while Colton and Sophie share son Ephraim James.

One reason why they're considered so relatable is a sad one: In 2019, on their family blog, the throuple revealed that both Tami and Sophie were struggling with infertility.

"As far as our family goes, we are frustrated that we have not been able to have more children yet," they wrote at the time.

"For some of us, it's a lot harder than making a monthly plan.

"Sometimes, no matter how much we want plans to work out, they don't and we're left wondering why."

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Monday nights at 10/9c on TLC.