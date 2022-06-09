Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson Break Up; He's "Back on the Prowl," Source Says

If you're a teenage Instagram model, now might be a good time to close your DMs for a few days.

That's because Scott Disick is back on the market after breaking up with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.

It was only two months ago that we learned Scott and Rebecca were dating, but the relationship seemed to get serious in a hurry.

Disick even brought Donaldson as his date for the premiere of the Kardashians' new Hulu series.

Now, Scott has hooked up with a lot of ladies -- most of them much younger models -- in the years since he and Kourtney went their separate ways,

But many took his decision to invite Rebecca to the premiere as a sign that these two were in it for the long haul.

Obviously, that didn't turn out to be the case.

It seems there are no hard feelings, however.

Insiders tell In Touch that despite appearances to the contrary, Scott and Rebecca “were never serious to begin with” and were only “casually dating.”

The source added that Disick “likes to remain amicable with some of the girls he dates” and probably won’t “cut her off completely.”

But while Scott is determined to remain on good terms with Rebecca, the insider confirmed that the reality star is very much “on the prowl.”

Many hoped that Scott's "prowling" days had come to an end when he started dating Rebecca, especially since his preference for teenage partners has attracted a good deal of criticism.

Several of Scott's most recent relationships with models who were roughly half his age.

Insiders are said to be hopeful that the newly-single Scott has put that particular predilection behind him for good.

Prior to his breakup with Rebecca, Disick was spotted partying with Cornne Olympios of The Bachelor fame.

It's unclear if he cheated on Rebecca with Corinne, but it's encouraging that Scott is enjoying the company of women who are at least within shouting distance of his own age.

But those who know Disick best say it's unlikely that he's through playing the field.

“Scott hits up a lot of girls whenever he’s looking for company and has a lot of girls’ numbers,” one such source tells In Touch.

“[Disick] DMs girls on Instagram and leaves flirty comments," the insider adds.

Sources say Scott is still having trouble processing the fact that Kourtney Kardashian is married to Travis Barker.

Scott and Kourtney were together for 10 years and had three children together, but he was resistant to the idea of getting married.

Scott reportedly regretted that decision in the months after Kourtney and Travis got together, and insiders say he still thinks of Kourtney as "the one that got away."

Maybe those feelings will lead him to seek out appropriately-aged partners in the hope of recapturing the happiness he had with Kourtney.

Or maybe he'll continue to act out by dating women who are young enough to be his daughter.

Sadly, since this is Scott Disick that we're talking about, the grosser option seems like the most likely path.