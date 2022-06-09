Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are Barely Intimate at This Point, Source Says

It is -- for all intents, purposes and orgasms -- over between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott.

For several months now, you've likely read about the tension between the actress and her husband, who share five kids... but apparently little else at this point.

For example?

A new report alleges that Spelling and McDermott share almost no time together in bed.

“She’s working nonstop to make more money and to focus on things other than her turbulent marriage,” an insider recently told Us Weekly of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, adding:

“She often doesn’t wear her wedding ring and doesn’t sleep with Dean.

"Their intimacy is pretty nonexistent.”

Such a claim shouldn't come as a surprise to those who have been paying attention to this famous couple.

The stars got married in 2006 after McDermott cheated on his then-wife to be with Spelling.

Last year, however, Spelling sparked major speculation when she removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio.

From there, she didn’t publicly acknowledge the pair's 15th wedding anniversary in May 2021, while neither side of this relationship made a mention of their 16th anniversary last month.

Not on social media, at least.

In June of last year, meanwhile, Spelling also hinted at tension between her and her spouse when she told Jeff Lewis that the couple had stopped sleeping together.

“Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” she told the host of Jeff Lewis Live, adding that McDermott had been away for awhile at that point shooting a movie and stating:

“Since he left -- this is not good, you guys -- but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me.

"So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”

Spelling and McDermott have a 15-year old son named Liam; a 14-year old daughter named Stella; a 10-year old daughter named Hattie; a nine-year old son named Finn; and a five-year old son named Beau.

McDermott also shares son Jack, 23, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

In December, Spelling seemed to imply that a divorce was imminent.

But the two remain legally married.

According to a second Us Weekly insider, however, this is only the case due to ongoing money trouble between Spelling and McDermott.

“They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” this anonymous person explained.

“Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now.

"They truly are still together for their kids.”