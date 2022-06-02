Prince Harry: Why Does He Dislike His Stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles?

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the royal family at today's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, social media erupted with speculation about relations within the Windsor clan.

Things have been a bit tense for quite some time now, and the situation came to a head last year when Meghan was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

After Meghan revealed that Kate Middleton made her cry, and an unnamed royal expressed concerns about the complexion of her unborn child, many assumed that the Sussexes would never make a return trip to the UK.

But this is the Harry and Meghan's second trip to London in as many months, and things appear to be going quite well.

Of course, with the amount of drama that's unfolded in recent years, we suppose there will always be bad blood between the British and American branches of the family.

And it seems that some of the most hostile relationships is the one between Harry and his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Perhaps Camilla never stood much of a chance with Harry.

After all, she started sleeping with Prince Charles while he was still married to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Before her death, Diana commented on Charles and Camilla's affair, remarking in an interview:

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The Queen shocked the world when she announced earlier this year that Camilla would be granted the title of queen consort upon Charles' ascension to the throne.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” Elizabeth announced in February.

Insiders say the news didn't come as a total surprise to those with close ties to the Windsors, as Camilla has succeeded impressing her mother-in-law in recent years.

“Years of hard graft [hard work] from Charles’ courtiers have gone into making Camilla palatable to the British public, and the world at large. And Camilla has worked tirelessly to ingratiate herself — she’s been by Charles’ side for 16 years of marriage,” one source tells Page Six.

“But Harry will never truly love her, his mother was meant to be queen, and Camilla will always be the woman who led to his parents’ divorce. This will be the first time that Harry has not joined his family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, and I’m sure it will be a difficult moment.”

Yes, it seems that Harry made up his mind about Camilla long ago, and these days, she knows better than to try to win him over.

“The perception is that Harry has never given Camilla the slightest chance and is still refusing to,” a friend of Camilla’s recently told The Daily Beast.

“It’s a real shame because Camilla is the kind of person that we all turn to for a heart-to-heart when things are difficult. Camilla has never said a word about it, that is not her style, and she would be the first to understand how difficult it has been for Harry and William, but the idea that she was busily scheming away to ‘replace’ Diana when Charles was married is just nonsense that has been given more credence than it should have by The Crown," the insider adds.

"Camilla just had the bad luck to fall in love with a prince.”

A different source tells the outlet that Harry sent a powerful message to the world when he failed to congratulate Camilla following the queen's announcement of her new title.

"That was the opportunity for Harry to show that what we have been told by the palace for many years—that he has made his peace with Camilla—was true," said the source.

"The fact he didn’t do so is a strong indication that it is not the version of the narrative he subscribes to."

“William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father. He’s been grown-up about it. ‘My father loves this woman, I can’t fight it, so I won’t,’" royal expert Tina Brown remarked in a recent interview.

"Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla, he doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening. He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will.”

“When the younger boy was eventually prevailed upon to be in the presence of Mrs. Parker Bowles, he unnerved her with long silences and smoldering, resentful stares," Brown wrote in her new book, The Palace Papers.

“Diana would have loathed the idea of Queen Camilla, there’s no question about it,” Brown said while promoting the book.

“But we’re 25 years on. The Queen’s always been a pragmatist and she knows Charles wants Camilla to be queen," she added.

"So what the Queen wants to do now is tidy up and do what she can to help Charles take on the role. It was a very shrewd bit of estate planning to make that declaration.”

Yes, most of the coverage of the royal rift will likely continue to focus on the bad blood between Meghan and her in-laws.

But it seems that Harry still harbors plenty of ill will toward the family he left behind in London.