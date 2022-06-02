NeNe Leakes SUED by Boyfriend's Wife, Accused of Breaking Up Marriage

Welp.

This is awkward.

And, for NeNe Leakes, potentially expensive and embarrassing.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is being sued by a woman named Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, who is the wife of Leakes' current boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh.

The legal documents, some of which were obtained by TMZ and then shared online, allege that Leakes was intimate with Sioh while he was still in a relationship with Tehmeh-Sioh.

As a result, accordidng to Malomine, Leakes ultimately broke up her marriage.

Moreover, Tehmen-Sioh blames Leakes active social media presence -- which has featured numerous posts of Sioh since he started getting busy with Leakes -- for causing her emotional distress, humiliation and even loss of affection for Sioh.

She's seeking over $100,000 in damages for the downfall of her marriage; something for which you actually can sue in the state of North Carolina.

One can bring a lawsuit in North Carolina (and six other states, too) against an extramarital partner for "alienation of affection."

The popular former Bravo personality went public with Sioh in December 2021, posing along his side in a photo she uploaded to Instagram.

At the time, a source told People Magazine that Sioh was the first person to make NeNe happy since her late husband, Gregg Leakes, who died of cancer in September of last year at the age of 66.

"She can't stop smiling around Nyonisela," an insidder told this outlet earlier this year, addingg:

"It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies."

Leakes, meanwhile, is also at the center of a lawsuit she filed in April.

The veteran reality star is suing Bravo, Real Housewives of Atlanta host Andy Cohen and the show's production companies, True Entertainment and Truly Original, for alleged racist behavior.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged,” her filed documents state.

Althoughh Leakes does not name long-time rival Kim Zolciak-Biermann in the lawsuit, she does accuse the cast member of using the N-Word and says Bravo never punished Kim's clearly racist behavior and attitude.

"From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives," Leakes' lawyer, David deRubertis, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter this spring.

Elsewhere, Leakes has accused producers of trying to stop her from being vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement, which rose to national prominence just as she was negotiating contract ahead of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13.

"As the Black Lives Matter movement swept our nation, Mrs. Leakes -- Bravo's historically most successful Black female talent -- should have been embraced by NBC, Bravo, and True," the complaint reads.

"Instead, NBC, Bravo, and True forced her out of the 'house she built,' denying her a regular role."