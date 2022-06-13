Lynne Spears: Britney’s Mom Breaks Silence Following Wedding Snub!

On Thursday, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married after nearly six years of dating.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of years for the pop icon, and fans are hopeful that the wedding will mark the beginning of Britney’s "happily ever after" years.

Of course, while the worst if it might be behind her, Britney’s feud with her family is unlikely to come to an end anytime soon.

As you’re probably aware, Britney was freed from her conservatorship last year following a long, messy court battle against her own father.

Not surprisingly, no one from Britney’s family was in attendance at her wedding.

Brit didn’t invite her parents or her sister, Jamie-Lynn.

In fact, the only member of her immediate family who did receive an invite was Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, who did not attend the ceremony for reasons that are not clear.

But it loooks as though the singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, is handling the snub with grace and dignity … and a little desperation.

"You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!" Lynne commented on Britney’s Instagram over the weekend.

"I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Britney also liked a comment from Sam’s sister, Fay Asghari, which read:

"One of the most beautiful and emotional moments of my life was to watch my brother get married. I love you both so much @samasghari & @britneyspears."

Needless to say, it sounds like Lynne is trying to patch up her relationship with Britney.

But it might be a very long time before Brit is willing to forgive and forget.

As recently as April of this year, Britney slammed Lynne for assisting in her father’s nefarious scheme to maintain complete control over their daughter’s life and finances.

While discussing her 2002 film Crossroads, Britney noted that her character’s mother wanted nothing to do with her, even after the onscreen Brit traveled cross country in hope of a reunion.

"Psss I mean it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so," Spears wrote on Instagram.

Yeah, it doesn’t sound like Britney is looking to reunite with her real-life mom anytime soon.

It’s important to remember, of course, that Brit has spent the bulk of her adult life under the control of a conservatorship that denied her many basic human rights.

And that conservatorship could not have happened without the consent and collusion of Britney’s parents.

So yeah — if ever there was a celebrity who was justified in cutting ties with her parents, it’s Britney.

Speaking of uninvited guests, Lynne wasn’t the only one who tried to forcibly involve herself in Brit’s big day.

Spears’ former husband Jason Alexander crashed the wedding and was arrested on the scene.

Now, obviously we don’t know what the future holds in store for Britney and Sam.

But if these two can continue to distance themselves from the all of the many doofuses in Britney’s life, then everything should work out just fine!