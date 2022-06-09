Kylie Jenner BLASTS Tristan Thompson: He's the Worst Person Alive!

Back in December of 2021, Tristan Thompson was sued for paternity by a Houston-based personal trainer named Maralee Nichols.

Tristan initially denied that he was the father of Nichols' baby, but the court determined otherwise.

At the time the suit was filed, Tristan and Khloe were broken up.

But at the time that Tristan impregnated Maralee, the future of his relationship with Khloe was still up in the air.

Tristan and Khloe on E!

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, we see the exact moment when Khloe's sisters found out about Tristan's latest cheating scandal via news reports about Maralee's lawsuit.

"This whole declaration is in this thing," Kim Kardashian told her mother, Kris Jenner over the phone.

"It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloe know about this?' Khloe doesn't even f---ing know."

Kim Kardashian Feels a Sense of Hope

At that point, the conversation was interrupted by a phone call from Kylie Jenner.

"You're lying," Kylue said in response to Kim's news.

"No, I'm not f---ing lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her," Kim replied.

Kylie and Tristan

"Is Tristan like, the worst person on the planet?" Kylie asked, probably echoing a question that's on the minds of many viewers.

Kim informed her sister that the was currently filming, adding, "Because I'm always filming when this s--- happens." 

At that point, Kim began reading Tristan's response to Maralee's lawsuit.

Tristan Pic

"The only time I had sexual intercourse with the petitioner' — which is the girl — 'was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas," she read to Kylie.

"The petitioner claims she is pregnant with my child and that she is due December 3. However, petitioner does not recall when I had sexual intercourse with her. Therefore, I do not know if the claims that I am the father of the child are supported by fact.' 

"He's saying that he slept with her!" Kim shouted, before bringing Kourtney Kardashian onto the phone call.

Kim Kardashian Looks Forward to the Future

"He's asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her. Khloe threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl."

Kourtney saif she was shocked that Tristan "doesn't at least talk to [Khloe] about this stuff before it happens."

"It's just insane in general," Kylie said. "This is a never-ending swirl."

Tristan Thompson in Sacramento

"It's a never-ending betrayal, is what it is," Kourtney

"The whole thing that's so sad is that she wants a baby boy and now this girl's having a f---ing baby boy? A f---ing random that he sleeps with one night? F--- him. Oh, I was so team him." Kim noted.

"She doesn't deserve this. This has to be her final sign." Kylie agreed.

Khloe With True at Sing 2 Premiere

"It couldn't be more awful," added Kourtney. "I just didn't know that she knew about this."

"We don't know if she knows! ... We have no f---ing idea if she knows. She's not responding." Kim said.

At that point, Khloe returned Kim's phone call.

Khloe Works Out

"What the f--- is this?" she asked her older sister, as the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Of course, viewers have been following the story know how all of this played out.

A paternity test proved that Tristan fathered Maralee's child, and Khloe finally kicked him to the curb for good,

tristan and Maralee Nichols

At least we hope it's for good.

We don't know if we can watch her endure yet another cheating scandal!

