Khloe Kardashian Makes First Public Appearance Since Latest Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

It's only been a couple of weeks since the world learned that Tristan Thompson is being sued for paternity by alleged side-piece Maralee Nichols.

But Khloe Kardashian has known about Thompson's latest infidelity for much longer than that.

There's some disagreement about the timeline, but it's been confirmed that Khloe and Tristan were together when he slept with Nichols on his 30th birthday back in March.

While Tristan's lawyers have repeatedly claimed that he is not the father of Maralee's child, the NBA star has not denied sleeping with her on the day in question.

Tristan says that was his only encounter with Maralee, but she insists that the two of them carried on a brief affair that included at least five separate rendezvous.

Of course, we suppose that's immaterial as far as Khloe is concerned.

The important thing is that Tristan cheated yet again, and this time, he might have fathered his third child by his third baby mama.

Some say he came clean shortly thereafter, and Khloe kicked him to the curb.

Others insist that the relationship lasted until June, when word got out that Tristan disappeared into a bedroom with two unidentified women during a party at a teammate's house.

Either way, Khloe has known for quite some time that news of Tristan's latest dalliances would soon go public.

But while she may have had time to brace herself for the latest media tsunami, that doesn't mean it's been any easier to weather the storm.

Khloe has been keeping a much, much lower profile than usual in recent weeks, which comes as no surprise, given her circumstances.

She hasn't been completely silent on social media, but she took a few days off after the Tristan news went public, she still hasn't acknowledged the scandal directly.

But in what might be a sign that she's turned a corner in her healing process, Khloe ended her hiatus from the spotlight in a major way this week.

On Sunday, she posted the above mother-daughter photo (with comments disabled, of course).

"My little love," Khloe captioned the pic.

But what's more significant than the pic itself is where it was taken,

As Khloe's Instagram Stories indicate, she and True attended the premiere of Sing 2 that same day, marking the mother of one's first public appearance since the world learned of Tristan's latest betrayal.

So fans who have been worried about Khloe's mental state can perhaps breathe a little easier today.

We're sure there's a lot of healing yet to be done, but Khloe is at least making baby steps in the right direction

The debate about when she found out about Tristan's love child continues to rage on social media.

Shortly after news of Nichols' lawsuit went public, a source told People magazine that Khloe "knows about the baby," and confirmed that she and Thompson "were together in March."

But were they still together when Nichols informed Thompson that she was pregnant?

We may never know.

Whatever the case, it seems that Khloe is now done with Tristan for good.

As displeased as she surely is with the situation, it seems Khloe has decided to keep things civil with her ex for True's sake.

"Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them," says the insider.

"Khloe's goal is always to create the best situation for True," the source continues.

"Regardless of what happens with Tristan, Khloé wants True to know that both of her parents love her tremendously."

And while Khloe's mom and siblings forgave Tristan for his earlier transgressions, it seems that this time, they've had enough.

"Khloe's family always tried to support her," the insider adds.

"They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe's heart multiple times."

Well, we just hope these two are able to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship.

With no fewer than three baby mamas, Tristan's life is sure to get complicated enough in the years to come.