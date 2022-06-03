Kim Kardashian: I'm Having the Best Sex of My Life with Pete Davidson!

Note to Kanye West:

You may wanna turn away right about now. You may wanna stop reading this post right here and now.

The same goes for Kris Humphries, Ray J and Nick Cannon, really.

Any man who has had the luxury of penetrating Kim Kardashian will likely be displeased by what the reality star just said.

Kim Kardashian with a Kiss

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up to sister Khloe about her love life these days, never mentioning Pete Davidson by name... but making it clear she's VERY happy with where things stand between herself and the comedian.

“I am not chasing anything and that is the best feeling," she said on air, adding in a bit more detail:

"Whether it is at the beginning of your career chasing fame, chasing money, chasing a relationship or chasing happiness. Like, it is just all here.

“When I turned 40 everyone said it is the best sex of your life.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala 2022

Kardashian might as well have just come out and screamed it from the rooftops of Calabasas there, huh?

Especially afte she previously confessed to having interest in Davidson due to his BDE, which stands for "Big D-ck Energy," which has been associated with the Saturday Night Live alum because he's allegedly packing down below.

If you know what we mean.

"I was just thinking, like, I heard about this BDE and I need to get out there. I need to jumpstart," Kim said on this same episode of why she wanted to date her now-boyfriend, adding:

"I was basically just DTF."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Debut!

DTF stands for "Down to F-ck."

So, yeah.

Props to Kim for not even trying to pretend at this point.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on a Date

Kim and Pete started dating after working together on Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Their burgeoning connection marked Kim’s first public relationship following her divorce from West.

Amid her break-up from the unstable rapper, Kim reflected on making an effort to put herself first again.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she shared with Vogue in February.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in D.C.

Continued the mother of four at the time:

“And that feels really good.

"And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself.

"I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Kim Kardashian Looks Forward to the Future

On Thursday, meanwhile, Kim talked about her decision to keep her romance with Pete a bit low-key.

“Honestly, I just feel like I want to really make sure and not just be like, ‘Oh my God, I met someone’ and start talking about it on a show," she said on her family's Hulu series.

"Then if we weren’t talking months later, I would be like an idiot or a whore."

As for how she feels about Davidson? Clearly VERY strongly.

Kim Kardashian Feels a Sense of Hope

"Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart.

"People will always say, 'Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.'

"And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him," the KKW Beauty founder detailed during a confessional.

"He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace.

"He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine."

