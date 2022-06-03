Molly Hopkins: Is She Still With Kelly?

Recently, 90 Day Fiance fans saw Molly Hopkins weigh in on the Emily Bieberly storyline in social media comments.

Molly, who is a mother herself, noted that Emily breastfeeding her son is both "natural" and "really not that serious."

But many fans are more interested in Molly's life, and where things stand so long after her last season of The Single Life filmed.

Is she still with Kelly?

Early on 90 Day: The Single Life, Molly Hopkins introduced viewers to her new boyfriend, Kelly.

After her troubled relationship and divorce from Luis Mendes, Kelly slid into Molly's DMs.

It wasn't long before Molly traveled to New York to meet him. On the show, we watched Kelly visit Molly not once, but twice, in Woodstock Georgia.

Their immediate mutual interest did not mean that everything was easy.

First and foremost, Kelly knew that he needed to do right by Molly's girls.

That meant that he needed to form a bond with her daughter, Kensley, and get the approval of her eldest, Olivia.

Then, of course, came running the gauntlet of impressing Molly's friends.

Parts of this are things that everyone in a relationship goes through in some form or another.

Others had more to do with winning over fans by very visibly convincing them that this relationship is a good thing.

On Kelly's return trip, however, he and Molly had conflict -- because her casual online snooping had led her to find his ex-girlfriend, who has a young child.

Kelly had told her that he does not have children.

He did convince her that the child was not his, but this led to an important talk about Molly's understandable trust issues.

Kelly emphasized that he is not like Molly's ex, Luis Mendez, who remarried an extremely short time after he and Molly split.

He doesn't want to pay the price for her ex-husband's behavior.

Additionally, Kelly told Molly that he wanted children -- something that the 45-year-old balked at.

The decision about whether or not to have children together can make or break many relationships.

Somehow, Kelly and Molly were able to work through their differing views.

Some fans accused them of faking this discussion for drama, but it's also possible that they just prioritized their relationship.

The Tell All special led to Molly reporting some good news about her personal growth.

“I trust Kelly. 100 percent. I do trust Kelly 100 percent. I do,” she announced.

Just after the Tell All aired, she and Kelly went Instagram official, showing that they were still together.

Of course, that was then, and we all know that sometimes couples who are broken up will make misleading posts.

They're not supposed to spoil their seasons, present or future, which often means keeping their lives under wraps for a year or more after filming.

So ... are Molly and Kelly still together?

Yes.

It is now June of 2022, and Kelly recently gushed about Molly in an interview.

Combined with zero indications of a breakup -- not even rumors -- and we're talking about a still-solid couple. You know what? Good for them.