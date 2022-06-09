Britney Spears is Marrying Sam Asghari TODAY!!

It has been just over a month since Sam Asghari and Britney Spears revealed that they'd set a wedding date.

They have waited a long time for this, but did not share the details -- they're only going public after the fact.

Now, the day has arrives.

Britney and Sam are marrying on Thursday, June 9 ... and their excitement is overflowing onto social media.

On Wednesday, Britney shared a video of herself to her Instagram Story.

The two were riding around in a Rolls-Royce while sipping champagne, which certainly stood out to followers as unusual and celebratory for them.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed Britney's wedding-ready manicured nails. But obviously, these were just hints.

TMZ now reports that the ceremony will take place on Thursday.

The very exclusive guest list is small, all things considered, limited to about 100 people.

Britney's brother, Bryan, is welcome to attend, but reportedly her mother, father, and sister will not be present.

It was apparently up in the air at the eleventh hour as to who will symbolically "give away" Britney at the altar.

If you are reading this on Thursday morning, it is entirely possible that Britney and Sam themselves don't know yet.

The final details are still being ironed out -- which is more common than you might think.

Britney and Sam have been together since 2016.

For years, they have wanted to get married, but were unable to under her conservatorship.

When Sam proposed in September of last year, it was in anticipation of Britney's freedom.

In fact, they couldn't even make real wedding plans even after Sam proposed -- not until the conservatorship was absolished.

If they had tried to go ahead before Britney had her rights restored, Jamie would have controlled the prenup negotiation.

That kind of decision is for Britney, Sam, and their respective attorneys.

As for the wedding plans, we don't know what Britney will be wearing for her nuptials.

Of course, back in March, Britney received a personal visit from Donatella Versace.

Maybe it was a friendly hello ... or maybe it was a strong hint about who designed her dress.

It's interesting to hear that Bryan, who has not been a public ally in Britney's fight for freedom, is invited.

Last year, when Britney's father was suspended from the conservatorship (but before it was abolished), Bryan dodged questions about it.

He did, however, offer his public congratulations to Britney on her engagement to Sam.

What may have made the difference is that Britney's parents were in positions of power over her, power that they clearly misused to her detriment.

Sister Jamie-Lynn has spent her entire "career" capitalizing on Britney's fame, at times treating Britney's property as her own, performing her songs, and more.

With parents and a sister like that, even Bryan's less-than-favorable stance must look downright friendly by comparison.

We fortunately do not know where the nuptials will take place, and will not until after-the-fact.

The last thing that we want is for the merciless onslaught of photographers who have hounded Britney since she was a minor to swoop upon her wedding.

Everybody likes the occasional photo of their favorite celebs, but swooping is bad, and Britney and Sam deserve to enjoy their special day.