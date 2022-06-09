Britney Spears is Marrying Sam Asghari TODAY!!

by at .

It has been just over a month since Sam Asghari and Britney Spears revealed that they'd set a wedding date.

They have waited a long time for this, but did not share the details -- they're only going public after the fact.

Now, the day has arrives.

Britney and Sam are marrying on Thursday, June 9 ... and their excitement is overflowing onto social media.

Britney Spears holds champagne in Rolls-Royce with Sam Asghari

On Wednesday, Britney shared a video of herself to her Instagram Story.

The two were riding around in a Rolls-Royce while sipping champagne, which certainly stood out to followers as unusual and celebratory for them.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed Britney's wedding-ready manicured nails. But obviously, these were just hints.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Engaged

TMZ now reports that the ceremony will take place on Thursday.

The very exclusive guest list is small, all things considered, limited to about 100 people.

Britney's brother, Bryan, is welcome to attend, but reportedly her mother, father, and sister will not be present.

Sam Asghari Gives Britney Spears a Birthday Kiss

It was apparently up in the air at the eleventh hour as to who will symbolically "give away" Britney at the altar.

If you are reading this on Thursday morning, it is entirely possible that Britney and Sam themselves don't know yet.

The final details are still being ironed out -- which is more common than you might think.

Britney and Sam on the Trail

Britney and Sam have been together since 2016.

For years, they have wanted to get married, but were unable to under her conservatorship.

When Sam proposed in September of last year, it was in anticipation of Britney's freedom.

Sam Asghari

In fact, they couldn't even make real wedding plans even after Sam proposed -- not until the conservatorship was absolished.

If they had tried to go ahead before Britney had her rights restored, Jamie would have controlled the prenup negotiation.

That kind of decision is for Britney, Sam, and their respective attorneys.

Britney on Sam's Birthday

As for the wedding plans, we don't know what Britney will be wearing for her nuptials.

Of course, back in March, Britney received a personal visit from Donatella Versace.

Maybe it was a friendly hello ... or maybe it was a strong hint about who designed her dress.

Britney Spears Kisses Sam

It's interesting to hear that Bryan, who has not been a public ally in Britney's fight for freedom, is invited.

Last year, when Britney's father was suspended from the conservatorship (but before it was abolished), Bryan dodged questions about it.

He did, however, offer his public congratulations to Britney on her engagement to Sam.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in August 2021

What may have made the difference is that Britney's parents were in positions of power over her, power that they clearly misused to her detriment.

Sister Jamie-Lynn has spent her entire "career" capitalizing on Britney's fame, at times treating Britney's property as her own, performing her songs, and more.

With parents and a sister like that, even Bryan's less-than-favorable stance must look downright friendly by comparison.

Sam Asghari: Married to Britney Spears?

We fortunately do not know where the nuptials will take place, and will not until after-the-fact.

The last thing that we want is for the merciless onslaught of photographers who have hounded Britney since she was a minor to swoop upon her wedding.

Everybody likes the occasional photo of their favorite celebs, but swooping is bad, and Britney and Sam deserve to enjoy their special day.

Show Comments
Stars:
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Related Videos:
Britney Spears Videos, Sam Asghari Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Britney Spears Biography

Britney Spears, Post-Dance
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears in a Green Bikini in Mexico
Britney Spears Is Naked on Instagram
Britney Spears Dances to Music
Britney Spears in a Mint Bikini
Britney Spears Bares All ... Except Baby Bump
Britney at 13

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears is Marrying Sam Asghari TODAY!!
Britney Spears is Marrying Sam Asghari TODAY!!
Britney Spears Posts Comforting Throwback to Mexico Vacation After Tragic Miscarriage
Britney Spears Posts Comforting Throwback to Mexico Vacation After Tragic Miscarriage
Britney Spears Twerks In Tiny Dress, Raises Concerns About Mental Health
Britney Spears Twerks In Tiny Dress, Raises Concerns About Mental Health