Crystal Kung Minkoff Claims Sutton Stracke Said Something Awful: What Was It?

Last month, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members and fans were weirded out by Sutton Stracke.

As was quipped on social media, Sluttons (Sutton fans) are in a rough place this season, as they watch her get on almost everyone's bad side.

More recently, Crystal Kung Minkoff hinted at something "dark" that Sutton had said, but refused to specify.

Is Crystal trying to protect Sutton by not revealing it ... or doing more damage by holding it back? What's it all about, anyway?

According to Crystal, Sutton said something very "dark" when they first met.

Garcelle had brought up the possibility (albeit indirectly) that Crystal may have deliberately set up Sutton for their first on-camera interaction.

But Crystal brought up this alleged statement from Sutton as a form of self-defense.

"When you and Sutton had your thing, I felt like no matter what she said -- she could’ve said the sky is blue -- you were going to say, ‘Are you that girl?’" Garcelle theorized.

She continued: ’cause I just felt like it was a setup,”

This is when Crystal revealed: “There was a lot more said, prior to that, that was very dark."

The ladies were taken aback, with Erika looking particularly shocked.

Interestingly, Kyle was there during whatever Sutton allegedly said, but seemingly didn't remember.

Crystal said that this may be because Kyle was drunk at the time. However, she didn't want to get into the specifics.

A couple of days later, Kyle asked Sutton very directly how things are with her and Crystal.

Sutton thought that things were going fine, so Kyle opened up about Crystal's hints about a "dark" interaction.

"Well, I wouldn't say anything horrible," Sutton insisted. Garcelle told her that, according to Crystal, hearing it might change their dynamic.

Eventually, Crystal was basically forced to address it.

This time, she would only say that Sutton's comment had been "problematic."

Kyle, meanwhile, claimed that she remembers the conversation, but didn't remember anything bad ... while Crystal countered that maybe Kyle hadn't noticed in the way that Garcelle might.

Garcelle wanted to know what it was, but Crystal was unwilling to delve into it.

The one thing that she would specify was that it is "forgivable," which admittedly does narrow things down slightly.

Kyle worried that they can't move on until it's addressed, but Sutton is fine with them moving on without saying anything out loud.

Kyle correctly noted that Crystal's vagueness is making people assume the worst ... though, again, even Sutton doesn't want specifics.

Meanwhile, Erika suggested that if it's as bad as Crystal is implying, maybe it shouldn't be brought up at all.

That is, all things considered, an understandable perspective from Erika at this point in her life.

We don't know what Crystal is talking about.

It's still up in the air whether or not Kyle actually remembers it, or if she simply "blanked it out" due to drinking -- or privilege -- as Crystal claims.

This seems messy and like the sort of thing that will blow up on several people. But, at the same time, we'd rather know the truth.