Angelina Pivarnick Stars In Jersey Shore Spinoff With Love Is Blind, Bachelor Stars!

It's been more than 12 years since the original Jersey Shore became an overnight pop cultural sensation and a surprise hit for MTV.

Most reality franchises start to run out of steam around the decade mark, but Shore is still going strong.

In fact, these days, there's a Jersey Shore spinoff just about everywhere you look.

First, we have the original cast starring on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is technically a spinoff, even though most viewers call it/think of it as simply Jersey Shore.

Then there's the slate of new Shore-inspired shows coming to MTV, including Jersey Shore 2.0 (Shore with a younger cast of guidos), and Buckhead Shore (Shore set a lake house in Georgia).

Those are the ones that have Snooki all pissed off and concerned about the future of the franchise ... more on that later.

And then there's the new offering from Paramount+ which is using the Shore name, even though it really only has one link to the original series.

The show is called All Star Shore, and it bills itself as "the first ever party competition" show, whatever the hell that means.

In addition to Angeliners, the All Star Shore features Bachelorette/Bachelor In Paradise star Blake Horstmann, Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo and Love Island USA alum Trina Njoroge.

So yeah, aside from Angelina, it's not exactly an all-star cast.

Correction: Even with Angelina, it's not exactly an all-star cast!

Blake has stirred up some drama on past seasons of BiP, so fans of that franchise might remember him.

Vanjie has 1.5 million Instagram followers, which is pretty impressive.

Love Island never really took off with Americans the way it did with Brits, and the show is on freakin' Peacock, which tells you all you need to know.

Love Is Blind took off in its second season, but Giannina starred in the show's lackluster first outing, so while she's built a decent following for herself online, her name might not ring a bell, even for LiB viewers.

Anyway, Angelina's fine no matter what, as Jersey Shore will probably remain on MTV until the sun expands and engulfs the Earth, extinguishing all forms of life, including the noble guido.

But for the rest of these "stars" this might be their last shot at the majors, so the stakes are high.

As for the original Shore, there are troubled waters at the moment, as the cast has had a falling out with MTV over the new spinoff shows.

"We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world," Snooks wrote on Twitter, apparently speaking for the entire cast.

"So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers," she continued.

Needless to say, it sounds like Snooki is not a fan of anything that might dilute the potency of the Jersey Shore brand.

So it's possible that she's not crazy about Angelina's latest project.

But hey, if that fact leads to a new feud between the co-stars then All Star Shore might wind up making Jersey Shore even better!

All Star Shore is set to premiere on Paramount+ on June 29.